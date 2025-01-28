Do excess vitamin D supplements lead to kidney stones? Know risks and prevention strategies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the link between vitamin D supplements and kidney stones.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and has a range of functions across multiple organ systems. Vitamin D has a profound effect on bone and calcium metabolism. Given its intricate relationship with Calcium dynamics, there has been a widespread debate about the association between Vitamin D and the risk of kidney stones. Let us analyse the scientific evidence behind this notion of Vitamin D supplements leading to kidney stones.

How is vitamin D linked to calcium?

Vitamin D enhances calcium absorption from the gut. Such excessive absorption of calcium from the gut can lead to the release of increased quantities of calcium into the urine, a condition technically termed Hypercalciuria. Our kidneys have the natural tendency to flush out this excess load of calcium into the urine to maintain steady blood levels of calcium. When the amount of calcium being flushed out from the kidneys crosses a certain threshold level, it leads to the deposition of calcium crystals in the kidneys and this process of crystallisation of calcium ultimately paves the path to the formation of calcium stones in the kidney.

What does the Research say

When we spoke to Mr Sandeep Guduru, CEO, of the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, he said the available evidence about the role of vitamin D supplements leading to kidney stones is divided and has mixed evidence. While some studies have ruled out this hypothesis, some studies have supported this concept stating that Vitamin D in doses exceeding 1000 MIU per day when combined with calcium preparations can enhance the risk of kidney stone occurrence.

One size doesn't fit all

Like any other health condition, the chances of triggering kidney stone formation in an individual by Vitamin D supplements seem to be dependent on multiple factors including genetic composition, comorbidities and dietary practices. This highlights the importance of personalised medical advice when advocating supplementation of Vitamin D formulations.

How can you prevent kidney stones while on Vitamin D supplements:

The below-mentioned strategies might help to mitigate the chances of kidney stone formation while on Vitamin D supplements:

Ensure to drink liberal fluids while on Vitamin D supplements. Maintaining enough hydration to generate daily urine output of > 2.5 to 3 litres of urine will markedly reduce the chances of kidney stone formation of any cause.

Depend on calcium-rich foods rather than relying solely on supplements.

Sodium is a bigger culprit than calcium. Limit sodium intake, as high sodium levels can passively result in pumping more calcium into the urine.

Excessive consumption of animal protein is a notorious risk factor for kidney stones so restrict animal protein while on vitamin D supplements.

Incorporate citrus fruits in your diet, as citrate inhibits the formation of kidney stones.

