Detox your body with Shatkarna: Learn about the yogic purification process from Swami Ramdev

In order to live a healthy lifestyle, it is of utmost importance to detox the body at regular intervals as detoxing helps your body out with toxin removal. It purifies toxins that your organs may not be able to keep up with, and gives those organs that are responsible for waste removal a much-needed rest. This is where Shatkarna, the yogic purification process comes to the rescue. Shatkarmas consist of six different practices that work on removing toxins from our respiratory and digestive system which are the main root cause of majority of diseases. Yog guru Swami Ramdev showcases the correct methods to perform the detoxification and also communicates its several health benefits.

