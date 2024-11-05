Delhi-NCR Pollution: Practice Makarasana to alleviate respiratory problems, know its other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Practice Makarasana to alleviate respiratory problems

The increasing level of air pollution is proving to be the cause of respiratory problems. Due to this, coughing, sneezing, and difficulty in breathing are increasing. In such a situation, apart from other measures and medicines, yoga is the best remedy. With its help, not only reduces stress but the lungs also get strengthened. Starting the day with yoga keeps the body active and healthy throughout the day. Know the benefits of Makarasana and the method of doing it

While doing Makarasana, the chest muscles are stretched. This increases the control over breathing, which reduces the problem during breathing. Regular practice increases blood circulation in the body, which keeps mental health good. Also, stress and anxiety can be avoided. Doing this yogasana regularly expands the chest, which improves breathing. Also, the symptoms of respiratory problems start reducing. Doing Makarasana provides relief from respiratory problems like asthma or bronchitis.

Benefits of Makarasana

1. Eliminate stress

By doing this yoga asana, the blood circulation in the body increases, which keeps the brain active and concentration increases. Also, the problem of unnecessary worrying is solved. By practicing it daily after waking up in the morning, focus increases and mental fatigue starts reducing.

2. Improve body posture

Makarasana strengthens the spine and can correct changes in body posture. Apart from this, other muscle groups including hamstrings, glutes, and spinal extensors get relaxed. Practicing this yoga asana twice a day benefits the body.

3. Improve breathing capacity

During this yogasana, the body remains in a relaxed posture. Breathing from the diaphragm helps in relaxation, and pain in the lower back can be reduced. Breathing habits also start to improve. This yoga asana stretches the abdominal muscles, which increases the flow of oxygen.

4. Increase body flexibility

This Yangasana plays an important role in reducing the stress from the spine to the hips. It increases flexibility in the body by removing muscle tension. It also provides relief from pain in the shoulders and neck due to working all day. People who are suffering from knee pain should also practice it.

5. Make the digestive system strong

The problems of bloating, constipation, stomach pain, and indigestion increase in the body during festivals. To get relief from this, practice Makarasana daily. This solves digestive problems by stretching the stomach muscles. It also boosts metabolism, which helps in weight loss.

How to do Makarasana?

To do this yogasana, lie down on the mat on your stomach. Now join both legs together and straighten your waist.

Now lift the upper part of the body upwards and then bring both hands near the face and join them together.

After this, keep your head resting on your arms take a deep breath, and then exhale slowly. Balance your body with the help of your toes.

Keep your breath controlled during yoga and practice this yoga asana according to your body's capacity.

