'I’ve frozen my eggs': Daisy Shah sparks conversation on fertility choices and the changing ‘biological clock’

Actor Daisy Shah recently revealed how she decided to freeze her eggs, claiming she does not feel pressured to marry in order to have children. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Jai Ho', said she is comfortable being single and believes motherhood does not have to follow a traditional timeline.

Daisy Shah’s comments on freezing her eggs in a recent interview with Filmygyan have once again brought into focus this procedure of egg freezing, where a woman freezes her eggs at a younger age with a view to using these eggs later in life. Doctors say conversations like these are important because they help bring reproductive health choices into public discussion.

Why egg freezing is becoming part of the conversation

According to fertility experts, the idea of the “biological clock” has long influenced how women plan relationships, careers and motherhood. Dr Nayana D H, Consultant – IVF at Aster Whitefield Hospital, says discussions around egg freezing are changing that perspective. “The biological clock concept has existed for a long time, shaping how women approach motherhood and life decisions. Egg freezing offers a new perspective because it allows women to choose their own timeline for starting a family,” she explains. When public figures talk openly about fertility preservation, it helps normalise conversations that were once considered private.

Why fertility declines with age

Doctors explain that female fertility naturally declines as women grow older, mainly because of a reduction in ovarian reserve and egg quality. “Women are born with a finite number of eggs, and both the number and quality decline with age, particularly after the mid-30s,” says fertility specialist Dr Apurva Satish Amarnath of Nova IVF Fertility, Bengaluru.

Egg freezing works by retrieving and storing eggs at a younger age when their quality is typically higher. These eggs can later be used during assisted reproductive treatments if needed.

A fertility preservation strategy is not a guarantee

While egg freezing provides more flexibility, doctors stress that it should not be viewed as a guaranteed pathway to pregnancy.

The success of the procedure depends on several factors, including:

the woman’s age at the time of egg retrieval

the number of eggs stored

overall reproductive health

Specialists say the procedure tends to have better outcomes when done earlier, typically in the late twenties or early thirties.

A shift in how women approach motherhood

Experts say egg freezing is increasingly seen as a way for women to balance personal, professional and family goals. Dr Sharvari Mundhe, Consultant Fertility Specialist at Motherhood Fertility & IVF in Bengaluru, says the technology allows women to pause the biological clock in a sense.

“It gives women the ability to preserve eggs when they are most viable, creating more flexibility in planning motherhood later,” she notes. For some women, it can also be medically important, particularly for those undergoing treatments like chemotherapy or dealing with conditions that affect fertility.

As the debate on reproductive decisions becomes more liberal, experts are of the opinion that awareness could help women make informed decisions about their reproductive lives. Whether it is to pursue a career, to wait and find the right partner, or to overcome medical problems, freezing eggs provides yet another option for family planning, and doctors advise this to be done with proper medical advice. Daisy Shah’s remarks, say doctors, are part of the larger trend of women wanting to take control of their reproductive lives.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

