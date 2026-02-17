Pain is not normal: A gynaecologist explains when period and pelvic pain need attention

New Delhi:

For many women, pain has quietly become part of everyday life. Cramps during periods, a dull ache in the lower abdomen, or persistent lower back discomfort are often dismissed as “normal female problems.” Over time, discomfort becomes something to tolerate rather than question.

Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Director and Unit Head, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Yatharth Hospital, Faridabad, says this normalisation is deeply concerning. “Recurring pain is not normal. If discomfort interferes with daily life, work or emotional wellbeing, it needs medical evaluation. Women have been conditioned to endure pain, but suffering silently can delay diagnosis of treatable conditions,” she explains.

When period pain is more than just cramps

Mild menstrual cramps can occur due to natural uterine contractions. However, severe pain that causes nausea, fatigue, missed workdays or dependence on strong painkillers may signal an underlying issue. “Conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids, adenomyosis, pelvic infections or hormonal imbalances often present as intense or worsening period pain,” says Dr Mendiratta. “Many women live with these disorders for years because symptoms are dismissed instead of investigated.” Heavy bleeding, clotting, dizziness or extreme exhaustion during periods are also red flags that deserve attention.

Pelvic pain is a warning sign

Pelvic pain may feel sharp, aching or constant. It can occur during menstruation, after physical activity or unpredictably throughout the month. “Persistent pelvic discomfort is the body’s way of signalling that something is not right,” Dr Mendiratta notes. “It may be linked to ovarian cysts, infections, digestive conditions or reproductive disorders. Managing it repeatedly with home remedies or over-the-counter medication is not a long-term solution.”

Ignoring ongoing pelvic pain can allow treatable conditions to progress.

The hidden link between back pain and gynaecological health

Lower back pain in women is frequently connected to reproductive health. The uterus shares nerve pathways with the lower back, which is why certain gynaecological conditions manifest as a backache. “Endometriosis, fibroids and adenomyosis often present with cyclical back pain that worsens around menstruation,” explains Dr Mendiratta. “When back pain coincides with heavy bleeding or fatigue, it should not be overlooked.”

How modern lifestyles make it worse

Long hours of sitting, work-from-home routines and poor posture place continuous strain on the lower back and pelvic muscles. “Slouching or improper sitting positions can aggravate existing gynaecological discomfort,” she says. “While posture alone may not cause the condition, it can intensify symptoms and make pain feel more frequent.”

Limited movement further reduces blood circulation and muscle support, compounding discomfort.

Why early evaluation matters

What begins as manageable monthly discomfort can evolve into chronic pain, fertility complications and emotional distress if left untreated. “Early diagnosis improves outcomes significantly,” says Dr Mendiratta. “Today, we have effective treatment options, whether medical management, minimally invasive procedures or lifestyle modifications. The sooner we evaluate, the better the quality of life.”

Keeping a simple symptom diary can help. Note when pain occurs, its intensity, bleeding patterns, bloating, fatigue and posture habits. This information assists doctors in identifying patterns accurately.

Breaking the culture of silent suffering

Seeking medical advice does not automatically mean something serious is wrong. It ensures that nothing serious is missed. “Pain is a message from the body. It is not a weakness,” Dr Mendiratta emphasises. “Women deserve comfort, clarity and control over their health.” Period pain that disrupts life, persistent pelvic discomfort, recurring back pain and worsening aches from prolonged sitting are not things to simply live with. They are signals for care.

Listening early, acting promptly, and prioritising wellbeing can truly change lives.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Struggling with period cramps? Pain medicine specialist suggests 5 simple home remedies