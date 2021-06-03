Covid India LIVE Update: Why air ventilation is important at home/office to stop transmission of coronavirus?

As the second wave of covid ravages the country, health experts have been warning about the third wave which can be as severe and can last for 98 days. It is warned that the third wave will impact the children majorly, however it can be avoided if the required safety measures are taken. Everyone needs to follow covid appropriate behavior and wear masks even after getting vaccinated. The country has avoided major transmission of the coronavirus by cancelling class 12th board exams. Limit your movement to your home and step out only if required. Following all the safety precautions enlisted by the government is the need of the hour.