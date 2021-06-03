Covid India LIVE Update: Why air ventilation is important at home/office to stop transmission of coronavirus?

Thursday, June 03, 2021
     
It is warned that the third wave will impact the children majorly, however it can be avoided if the required safety measures are taken. Everyone needs to follow covid appropriate behavior and wear masks even after getting vaccinated.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 03, 2021 8:13 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@MOHFW_INDIA

As the second wave of covid ravages the country, health experts have been warning about the third wave which can be as severe and can last for 98 days. It is warned that the third wave will impact the children majorly, however it can be avoided if the required safety measures are taken. Everyone needs to follow covid appropriate behavior and wear masks even after getting vaccinated. The country has avoided major transmission of the coronavirus by cancelling class 12th board exams. Limit your movement to your home and step out only if required. Following all the safety precautions enlisted by the government is the need of the hour.

  • Jun 03, 2021 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Air Ventilators at home, work space to fight coronavirus

    According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, air ventilators or centralized air management systems at home or workspace help contain the spread of coronavirus. Running ACs while keeping windows and doors shut, traps infected air inside the room and increases the risk of transmission from an infected carrier to others.

    Let outdoor airflow in to displace indoor air. This directional airflow and improved ventilation can lower the potential for infection from accumulated viral load in closed spaces.

     

  • Jun 03, 2021 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    How does Vajra Kavach works?

    Watch how Vajra Kavach will go a long way in reducing the generation of excessive COVID19 related bio-medical waste & help the environment!

  • Jun 03, 2021 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    What are the seven mandated Photo IDs for Covid19 Vaccination?

    Currently, people aged 18 and above can get themselves vaccinated in India. For this, the seven mandated photo IDs include aadhar card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)-Voter ID, passport, driving license, PAN card, NPR Smart card, Pension Document with a photograph.

