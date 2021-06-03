India logs 1.34 lakh new Covid cases, 2,887 deaths in last 24 hours, lowest fatalities in 35 days

Image Source : PTI India records 134,154 new COVID cases n 24 hours, death toll nears 3,40,000

India on Thursday reported 1,34,154 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, taking the caseload to 28,440,988, as per Health Ministry data. Fresh COVID cases continued to fall as it has been seven days since cases have not breached the 200,000-mark.

For the straight 44th consecutive day over 2,000 daily Covid deaths have been reported from the country. With 2,887 new fatalities, the death toll is now at 3,37,989, according to Health Ministry. It continues to be the second worst-hit nation.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,84,41,986 with 17,13,413 active cases and 3,37,989 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,11,499 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,63,90,584 Covid cases till date. The recovery rate stands at 92.48%.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 22,10,43,693 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,26,265 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 35,37,82,648 samples have been tested up to June 2 for Covid-19. Of these 21,59,873 samples were tested on Wednesday.

On June 1, India reported 1,27,510 cases lowest since April 8. On April 8, India had recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, the country witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases.

India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

With 25,317 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 19,661 new infections. Maharashtra reported 15,169 cases. Kerala 19,760, and Andhra Pradesh 12,768 cases. The case count was 8,923 for West Bengal.

ALSO READ:​ Delhi: 40 people from Manipur test positive for COVID-19 day before their flight to Israel

Latest India News