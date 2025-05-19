Consumption of Makhana is beneficial in these diseases; know the right time and way to eat Unlock the health benefits of Makhana! Know how this nutritious snack can help manage specific diseases. Learn the best time and way to eat Makhana to reap its benefits and incorporate it into your diet for a healthier lifestyle.

New Delhi:

Makhana is a superfood that provides many health benefits. It contains many nutrients, including protein, fibre, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and antioxidants. These nutrients provide our body with the necessary energy and help fight many health problems. Apart from this, it also contains antioxidants and some amino acids, which can help prevent many health problems. Let's know the right way and time to eat it.

Makhana is beneficial in these diseases:

Obesity : Makhana has anti-inflammatory properties that can contribute to overall health. Makhana helps in weight loss, as it is low in calories and rich in fibre. Makhana is rich in fibre, which is helpful in increasing the metabolic rate and speeding up the process of weight loss. Diabetes : Makhana has a low glycaemic index, which makes it helpful in controlling blood sugar. This means that eating makhana does not cause a sudden increase in your blood sugar, but rather the sugar level increases gradually. Constipation : Makhana is considered very good for digestion and provides relief from constipation. Makhana is high in fibre, which helps in strengthening the digestive system. Indigestion and acidity : Eating makhana for indigestion and acidity is very beneficial for health. It cools the stomach and helps reduce the symptoms of indigestion. Blood Pressure: Makhana is a good source of potassium and helps in controlling blood pressure. Makhana is high in potassium and low in sodium, which is essential for controlling blood pressure.

What's the right way and time to eat makhana?

You can eat makhana for breakfast, as an evening snack, or by soaking it in milk at night. Makhana can also be eaten on an empty stomach, which can be beneficial for digestion and other health benefits.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Hypertension at work? Practice these simple lifestyle changes for busy professionals to stay healthy