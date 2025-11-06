Stop believing this! Doctor breaks down 5 dangerous cancer myths spreading online In a world full of half-truths, misinformation about cancer spreads faster than hope. Bengaluru oncologist Dr Vinayak Maka explains why facts, not viral reels, save lives, busting myths about sunscreen, sugar and “miracle” cures.

New Delhi:

In today's world, more information is at our fingertips than ever before. But along with helpful knowledge comes a flood of half-truths and misinformation-especially on social media. These myths have serious consequences when it comes to patients making their way through their cancer journey.

According to Dr Vinayak Maka, Consultant - Department of Medical Oncology, Ramaiah Institute of Oncosciences, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, here are five common misconceptions, clarified with medical facts everyone should know.

Myth 1: Sunscreen causes cancer

Fact: Anti-sunscreen influencers have persuaded lots of people that sunscreen causes skin cancer. This couldn't be further from the truth. UV radiation is an established human carcinogen, and sunscreen provides proven protection against skin cancer when combined with other preventive measures.

Myth 2: Sugar feeds cancer; therefore, cut out sugar completely

Fact: Cancer cells need glucose for their energy, but they do not specifically attack sugar; they use whatever nutrient is available. This false belief pushes patients toward dangerous dietary restrictions during treatment, resulting in significant weight loss when proper nutrition is essential. The real issue is excessive added sugars that lead to obesity, not natural sugars that are present in fruits and grains.

Myth 3: Alkaline diets treat cancer

Fact: Viral posts often endorse turmeric, neem water, and apple cider vinegar as cancer remedies by changing pH levels. In truth, the body controls its pH despite what we eat. No study has shown alkaline diets to prevent or treat cancer.

Myth 4: Natural remedies replace chemotherapy

Fact: The claims that dandelion root kills cancer cells are not proven scientifically. Though it is showing some potential in the lab studies, they haven't been proper clinical testing that confirms their effectiveness. For most cancers, chemotherapy continues to be crucial for care.

Patients should consult oncologists, not influencers, when making treatment choices. Believing social media myths delays effective care and threatens survival outcomes. Medical science, not viral trends, saves lives.

