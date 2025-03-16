Can walking reduce blood sugar? Know how important this exercise is for diabetic patients Know the power of walking in managing blood sugar! Learn how this simple exercise can benefit diabetic patients and improve overall health. Take the first step towards a healthier life!

Diabetes is a lifestyle-related disease that is increasing rapidly all over the world. In this disease, it is very important to keep the fasting blood sugar level as well as the sugar level after eating balanced. In this situation, apart from diet, one can also try to keep the sugar level balanced through walking. In such a situation, it is often said that sugar patients should try to walk as much as possible. They should sweat separately to do every work. In this context, a question arises whether walking reduces sugar, let's know in detail.

Does walking lower sugar?

According to the American Diabetes Association, it is very important for diabetes patients to stay active. The more active people are, the less likely they are to develop diabetes. In fact, the more you walk, the faster your sugar level decreases. You can understand this in this way:

Walking at a fast pace helps the cells of the pancreas to work faster.

This method speeds up sugar metabolism and prevents sugar levels from increasing in the blood by digesting food faster.

Walking always helps in controlling your sugar.

How much should a diabetic person walk?

According to the American Diabetes Association, walking 10,000 steps per day or at least 30 minutes can help you control sugar. If you are having trouble walking 30 minutes at a time, then set aside 10 minutes of walking in the morning, afternoon, and evening throughout the day. During this, control your diet, especially carbs, which require a lot of walking to digest, so diabetic patients should take out time in the morning or evening and try to walk. During this, decide that you have to walk continuously at this speed and always keep this problem under control.

