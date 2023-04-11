Can chronic back pain occur due to neurological complications like Parkinson’s?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A person suffering from back pain

Chronic back pain is a common complaint among patients with varying lifestyles, including those with desk jobs, field jobs, and individuals of different ages and genders. Back pain can result from factors such as injury, bad posture, and fatigue. However, in some cases, chronic back pain may be a symptom of underlying neurological conditions. A few common neurological conditions having an impact on back pain are:

People with Parkinson's may experience lower back pain due to symptoms such as rigidity, abnormal muscle contractions, impaired balance, and muscle stiffness. These symptoms can also increase the risk of falls and injuries, which can further contribute to back pain. Additionally, the loss of dopamine in the body can make the pain more intense for individuals with Parkinson's.

can cause intense pain, numbness, and muscle weakness as a result of compression or inflammation of nerve roots in the body. This condition can occur suddenly or progress over time, leading to stiff neck and back pain. Slipped disc occur when some discs in the spine bulge, slip out or become ruptured due to spinal degeneration. This can cause severe pain, especially in the lower back, but can also occur in the cervical spine, leading to chronic back pain.

Arthritis, specifically rheumatoid arthritis, can cause back pain by impacting joint linings and causing inflammation to the nerves. This condition, known as peripheral neuropathy, can cause long periods of irritation and inflammation that may lead to nerve damage and joint deformities, contributing to chronic back pain.

Chronic back pain can put a stop to the daily activities of people and drastically reduce their quality of life. Therefore, it is important to manage the condition with healthy habits such as:

Regular exercise

Maintaining good posture

Managing stress

Get adequate sleep

Follow the treatment plan advised by the doctor

(This article is attributed to Dr. Nitti Kapoor Kaushal, Neurology Consultant at Manipal Hospital Patiala)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

