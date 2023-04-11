Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Are you lactose intolerant? Here are seven calcium-rich foods you should eat

Millions of people worldwide are impacted by lactose intolerance, which is a medical condition. It is a digestive disorder that occurs when your body is unable to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products. A variety of symptoms, such as bloating, gas, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, may arise as a result of this.

For people with lactose intolerance, getting enough calcium can be a challenge, as dairy products are the primary source of this essential nutrient. However, there are several non-dairy foods that are rich in calcium and can help you meet your daily calcium needs.

Here are seven calcium-rich foods that are suitable for people with lactose intolerance:

Leafy Greens

Calcium can be obtained from leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens, which are considered to be excellent sources of this nutrient. One cup of cooked spinach contains about 245 milligrams of calcium, while one cup of cooked collard greens contains about 268 milligrams. These greens are also rich in other essential nutrients, such as vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate.

Fortified Foods

Many non-dairy foods, such as cereals, juices, and plant-based milk alternatives, are fortified with calcium. Check the label to ensure that the product contains adequate amounts of calcium and is suitable for your dietary needs.

Sardines

Sardines are a type of fish that is high in calcium and other essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. One can of sardines contains about 325 milligrams of calcium, making it an excellent option for people with lactose intolerance.

Soy Products

Soy products, such as tofu and soy milk, are good sources of calcium and are suitable for people with lactose intolerance. One cup of soy milk contains about 300 milligrams of calcium, while one cup of firm tofu contains about 861 milligrams.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, sesame seeds, and chia seeds, are rich in calcium and other essential nutrients. An ounce of almonds contains roughly 75 milligrams of calcium, whereas a tablespoon of sesame seeds provides around 88 milligrams of calcium.

Beans and Lentils

Beans and lentils are good sources of calcium and are also high in fiber and protein. One cup of cooked navy beans contains about 126 milligrams of calcium, while one cup of cooked lentils contains about 38 milligrams.

Vegetables

Many vegetables, such as broccoli, bok choy, and okra, are rich in calcium and other essential nutrients. One cup of cooked broccoli contains about 62 milligrams of calcium, while one cup of cooked bok choy contains about 158 milligrams.

There are many calcium-rich foods that you can add to your diet, even if you are lactose intolerant. Incorporating some of the seven recommended foods into your meals can help you meet your daily calcium requirements and promote good overall health.

