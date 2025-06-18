Bloating and constipation issues? Doctor shares 7 common fruits that can help you get relief Feeling weighed down by constipation and bloating? A gastroenterologist reveals his top 7 fruit picks to naturally ease discomfort. From kiwis and dragon fruit to prunes and berries, these natural laxatives offer gentle relief and promote a healthier digestive system.

New Delhi:

Did you know fruits could help relieve the discomfort caused by bloating and constipation? In a video shared on March 27, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and ‘expert in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition’, listed seven common fruits that act as natural laxatives in our body and should be consumed when you are feeling constipated and bloated. Let's find out what these fruits are.

For those struggling with chronic constipation or IBS, these antioxidant-rich options provide gentle relief.

The top fruits that are natural laxatives

Dr Salhab shared the list and wrote, “This quick guide shares the TOP foods that naturally help your digestive system function better! For those struggling with chronic constipation or IBS, these antioxidant-rich options provide gentle relief without harsh side effects. Remember: consistency is key for healthy bowel movements.”

Here are Dr Salhab's top favourite fruits to help you move if you're constipated and bloated:

Kiwi: As per the doctor, kiwis have fibre and actinidin, a digestive enzyme known to aid in digestion.

Dragon fruits: Dragon fruit is filled with prebiotic fibre and water, which helps relieve the discomfort caused by constipation and bloating.

Pear: “Pears contain a natural sugar alcohol called sorbitol, which is a natural laxative; they also provide stool-softening properties due to their high fibre content, specifically both soluble and insoluble fibre” Dr Salhab stated in the video.

Apple: An apple a day keeps constipation away, due to their high fibre content, specifically both soluble and insoluble fibre. Insoluble fibre adds bulk to the stool, making it easier to pass through the intestines, while soluble fibre can help soften the stool and increase its frequency. Additionally, apples, like pears, contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that can have a laxative effect by drawing water into the colon.

Papaya: The gastroenterologist shared that papaya has a digestive enzyme called papain. A proteolytic enzyme that helps in the digestion of proteins. By aiding in protein breakdown, it reduces the likelihood of digestive issues like bloating and indigestion, which can contribute to constipation. which helps when you are feeling bloated.

Prunes: Prunes are the original bowel movers, Dr Salhab stated. In fact, according to nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and national diabetes educator, prunes are rich in natural laxatives that can help you cure constipation. In another video, NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan shared a homemade remedy for fixing constipation with the help of prune juice, butter, and warm water in a recent Instagram clip.

Berries: Finally, according to the gastroenterologist, berries are tiny but mighty and pack an antioxidant punch along with their incredible fibre content, which is great for when you are bloated or constipated.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

