Ayurveda for lung health: How to treat lung infection safely and naturally

New Delhi:

Most people neglect to take care of their lungs because of pollution and the daily grind, only realising when the issue worsens and becomes a serious sickness. In addition to making breathing difficult, a lung infection can result in issues like coughing or asthma.

Ayurvedic doctor Chanchal Sharma (Asha Ayurveda's director and gynaecologist) explained, "Ayurveda describes many herbs that can help keep your lungs healthy, but these medicines will only be effective if you make lifestyle changes. Ayurveda emphasises that both diet and behaviour are equally beneficial for staying healthy. To prevent lung infections, quit smoking and avoid pollution."

What is the Ayurvedic treatment for lung infection?

Chyawanprash - Chyawanprash contains several important chemicals that help keep your lungs healthy. According to Ayurvedic experts, this miraculous medicine has been used for centuries. It boosts your immunity and protects you from coughs and other lung infections. Consuming Chyawanprash with milk in the morning and at night is especially beneficial. Try to drink water only half an hour after consuming it.

Honey - Honey is used as a medicine in Ayurveda. You can use honey to prevent coughs and other infections. Consuming it provides relief from sore throats, lung problems, and breathing difficulties. You can drink honey mixed with lukewarm water. You can feed honey to children mixed with roti or bread.

Tulsi decoction - Tulsi leaves, readily available in every home, are very beneficial for lung infections. Eating the leaves helps maintain lung health and provides relief from problems like asthma. If you prefer, you can make a decoction and drink it.

Trikatu Powder - This powder is made by mixing equal parts black pepper, long pepper, and dried ginger. Consuming it helps expel phlegm from the lungs. You can take this powder mixed with a little honey and lukewarm water.

Additionally, regular yoga is recommended as an Ayurvedic treatment for lung infections. Pranayama, or deep breathing exercises, are very beneficial for your lung health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

