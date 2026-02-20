Dealing with throat pain? These 8 home remedies can help ease irritation

New Delhi:

Sore throats rarely arrive quietly. One day you’re fine, the next it feels like you swallowed sandpaper. Weather shifts, viral bugs, too much talking, dry air, even a late night can trigger that scratchy, inflamed feeling. Annoying, yes. Usually serious, no.

Most sore throats clear up on their own within a few days. The aim at home is simple: soothe irritation, reduce swelling, stay hydrated and avoid making things worse. No miracle cure. Just steady, practical relief.

Home remedies for a sore throat

1. Warm and cold drinks for sore throat relief

Start simple. Fluids help. Warm tea, clear soups or chicken broth can loosen mucus and ease that tight, scratchy sensation. Heat tends to calm coughing by soothing the back of the throat.

Cold drinks work differently. Ice water or chilled herbal tea may slightly numb the area and reduce inflammation. There’s no strict rule here. Some people prefer warmth. Others swear by cold. Try both. See what settles best.

2. Honey as a natural throat soother

Honey is one of the more reliable home remedies. It coats the throat, reduces irritation and has mild antibacterial properties. The sweetness may also calm nerve endings and ease coughing.

You can use it in:

Hot tea

Warm water with lemon

Lozenges or throat sprays

A spoonful on its own

Important: Never give honey to children under one year due to the risk of infant botulism.

3. Frozen treats when your throat feels on fire

If hot food feels unbearable, go the opposite direction. Popsicles, ice chips or a small bowl of sorbet can provide short-term numbing relief. It’s not a cure. But it can make swallowing easier for a while.

4. Salt water or baking soda gargle

Old-school, but effective.

Dissolve ½ teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water

Or use ½ teaspoon of baking soda

Gargle every three hours

Do not swallow

Salt water helps reduce swelling and soreness. Baking soda may soothe tissue and help loosen mucus. Basic. Useful.

5. Steam and humidity for throat moisture

Dry air can make a sore throat worse. Steam from a hot shower can loosen mucus and hydrate irritated tissue. A humidifier at night may help prevent dryness, especially if you breathe through your mouth while sleeping.

If lying flat increases discomfort or congestion, prop yourself up slightly.

6. Over-the-counter pain relief options

If the pain is persistent, medication can help. Paracetamol eases throat pain. Ibuprofen reduces both pain and inflammation and may help with general viral body aches.

Antihistamines may also reduce congestion and post-nasal drip. Less dripping down the back of the throat means less irritation.

7. Lozenges and throat sprays

Lozenges keep the throat moist and stimulate saliva production. Medicated sprays can provide mild numbing relief, which helps when swallowing feels sharp.

If using products containing benzocaine, limit them to four times a day.

8. Rest actually matters

Sleep supports immune recovery. Voice rest prevents further strain. It sounds obvious. It works.

What to avoid with a sore throat

Some popular “remedies” are not especially helpful.

Apple cider vinegar: limited benefit for throat pain itself

Essential oils: not clinically proven safe or effective for ingestion

Aspirin: unsafe for children and teenagers due to Reye’s syndrome risk

Smoking: increases irritation and slows healing

Spicy food: may worsen burning and increase mucus

Acidic drinks and foods like soda, tomato sauce and coffee

Hard or crunchy foods that can scratch inflamed tissue

Most sore throats improve within a few days with hydration and rest. If symptoms last longer than a week, worsen significantly, or come with high fever or difficulty swallowing, it’s worth speaking to a healthcare professional rather than self-managing indefinitely.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

