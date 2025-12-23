Recurrent throat pain without fever? It could be an acid reflux, not an infection Recurrent throat pain without fever may not be an infection. Learn how acid reflux and silent GERD can irritate the throat, common symptoms to watch for, and when to seek medical advice.

Throat pain is commonly linked to viral or bacterial infections, and many people usually take antibiotics when discomfort persists. However, we are seeing that a growing number of younger adults are experiencing recurrent throat pain that has nothing to do with infection. Instead, the underlying cause in many of these cases is acid reflux, a condition increasingly being mistaken for repeated throat infections.

The recurring throat pain experienced without fever is very often a result of acid reflux that particularly affects young individuals in their 20s and 30s. A large number of patients think that their symptoms are infectious and therefore either self-medicate or go for antibiotics even though the condition is non-infectious.

Causes of recurrent throat pain

According to Dr Narendranath A, Consultant, ENT, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bangalore, acid reflux–related throat issues, medically referred to as laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), occur when the acid from the stomach constantly irritates the throat and the vocal cords. Unlike typical acid reflux, this condition may not always cause heartburn.

Common symptoms

Common symptoms include persistent sore throat, a constant foreign body or “lump” sensation in the throat, frequent throat clearing, hoarseness of voice, and, in severe cases, intense throat pain. A key distinguishing feature is the absence of infection-related signs. Reflux-related throat pain is not accompanied by fever, runny nose, cold, or body aches. Symptoms often worsen after meals, at night, or early in the morning, especially when lying down soon after eating.

The main cause of acid reflux

One of the most important causes of acid reflux in the younger ones is their lifestyle and diet. Irregular meal timings, late-night eating, and frequent consumption of spicy and outside food. Such habits, along with excessive caffeine intake, smoking, alcohol consumption, and stress, etc. can tremendously increase the risk of acid reflux. Not getting enough sleep and spending long hours on screens can add to the symptoms.

Treatments

Instead of antibiotics, management concentrates on lifestyle and dietary changes. Taking meals at regular intervals, decreasing consumption of hot, spicy and oily foods, not having late-night dinners, and eating out less. After eating, maintaining good posture and sleeping with the head elevated can reduce the reflux episodes.

Yoga, meditation, and stress management are highly advisable as stress is a known reflux trigger. Anti-reflux drugs may be given when necessary to suppress acid production and thus provide the throat with a healing environment. Recognising acid reflux as the cause of persistent throat pain ensures timely treatment and helps avoid unnecessary antibiotic use.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

