Cold water vs warm water: which is better for digestion? An AIIMS-trained hepatologist explains Is warm water really better for digestion than cold water? AIIMS-trained hepatologist Dr Saurabh Sethi explains how water temperature affects gut motility, bloating and comfort, and why warm water may help digestion while cold water is ideal for hydration.

In wellness circles, warm water has suddenly become the gold standard, credited with everything from smoother digestion to better metabolism and reduced bloating. But is warm water actually superior, or is this just another internet-level wellness trend?

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, an AIIMS-trained hepatologist and gastroenterologist, the temperature of your drinking water does make a difference to how comfortably and efficiently your gut functions. Let's understand it better,

Warm water > ice-cold water for digestion

Warm or room-temperature water helps the digestive tract work more smoothly.

“Cold drinks can slow digestion temporarily,” Dr Sethi explains.

“Starting your day with warm or room temperature water supports gut motility.”

Gut motility refers to the movement of food through the digestive tract. When it slows down, you may experience:

bloating

heaviness

constipation

indigestion

sluggishness

Warm water relaxes the muscles of the digestive system, aiding this movement.

Why cold water can interfere with digestion

Cold beverages don’t damage your system, but they can temporarily slow gastric emptying, especially when consumed with food.

When you drink very cold liquid:

blood vessels in the stomach constrict

enzymes become less efficient

fats may solidify temporarily

digestion slows down

This is why some people notice more bloating, gas, or cramping after icy drinks.

In clinical settings, slowing gut activity isn’t always harmful, but for people with irritable digestion, it can feel uncomfortable.

But cold water has its advantages, too

It isn’t all bad news for iced water fans.

Cold water can be helpful during:

exercise or hot weather

fever

dehydration

heat exhaustion

It cools the body faster and encourages higher fluid intake, a key factor for overall digestive health.

So while warm water supports digestion, cold water improves hydration, which indirectly benefits digestion too.

Ideal recommendation: match water temperature to your body’s needs

Dr Sethi’s approach is simple and realistic, not extreme.

“Warm water in the morning and with meals can support digestion, while cold water is fine when you are working out or trying to cool down.”

If you frequently experience:

constipation

sluggish digestion

IBS symptoms

bloating after meals

…warm water is generally more comfortable.

If you don’t, alternating temperatures is perfectly fine.

So, what should you drink?

For most people:

Warm or room-temperature water is best in the morning and around meals

Cold water is fine during exercise or high heat

Hydration matters far more than water temperature

Because the gut doesn’t operate well when you’re dehydrated, regardless of whether the water is iced or warm.

Quick takeaways

Warm or room-temperature water:

supports digestion

aids bowel movement

reduces discomfort

Ice-cold water:

slows digestion temporarily

can worsen bloating in sensitive individuals

but it is useful for hydration in heat

The simplest rule is to choose comfort over trend, and hydration over perfection.