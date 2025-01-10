Are you suffering from diabetes? Start your day with these morning drinks to maintain blood sugar levels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These morning drinks can help maintain blood sugar

Diabetes is a condition that affects nearly 830 million people across the world. It is a condition that happens when the body doesn't produce enough insulin or the insulin produced isn't used effectively. This eventually causes your blood sugar to increase. When you have uncontrolled blood sugar levels over time, it damages different parts of your body. Therefore, it is important that you maintain your blood sugar levels effectively.

One of the ways to control your blood sugar is to keep a check on your diet. You can add or remove certain foods and drinks from your diet to maintain blood sugar levels. Likewise, you can add certain drinks to your morning routine to manage your blood sugar levels. Here are some morning drinks to maintain blood sugar levels.

Methi Water (Fenugreek Water)

This is beneficial in improving insulin resistance. Soak methi seeds overnight in water and boil the water the next morning. Strain it and drink.

Green Tea

This has antioxidants which help with insulin sensitivity and reduces blood sugar levels. Also, the polyphenols in green tea help to reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes. You can start your day with a warm cup of green tea.

Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon is a spice that causes your pancreas to release insulin which eventually helps in blood sugar management. You can soak a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and drink it the next morning.

Chia Seed Water

Chia seeds have fibre in them which slows down the absorption of sugar and prevents blood sugar spikes. They also have omega-3 fatty acids in them which helps to improve metabolic health.

Neem Water

This is a drink that can be extremely beneficial for your health. Neem has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties which help people with diabetes to manage their blood sugar levels. You can boil a few neem leaves in a glass of water and then drink it.

ALSO READ: Avoid heart attack, cold stroke and brain haemorrhage with Swami Ramdev's prevention tips, know details