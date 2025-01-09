Avoid heart attack, cold stroke and brain haemorrhage with Swami Ramdev's prevention tips, know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Avoid heart attack, and cold stroke with these tips by Swami Ramdev.

Winter is at its peak in January. In such a situation, some of your habits can put your life in danger. If you are sleeping and suddenly wake up and immediately get up from the bed and go to the washroom, this is not right. Doing this in this severe winter can prove to be a big mistake. This habit of yours can cause heart attack, brain stroke and brain haemorrhage.

When people get out of bed immediately, their body temperature remains warm. However, as soon as they come in contact with a cold, the blood vessels start shrinking. However, due to warm blood, the blood flow remains high. In such a situation, the blood pressure increases suddenly. If there is a blood clot, an attack or stroke can occur due to a lack of blood reaching the heart-brain. Apart from this, due to over-blood flow, the condition of brain haemorrhage is created when the veins of the brain burst.

Cases of brain haemorrhage are coming up continuously this winter. In some states, the number of brain haemorrhage patients has increased by 20%. In such a situation, let us know from Swami Ramdev how to take care of the health of the heart and brain and how to avoid this winter.

Don't do this work after getting up from bed in winter

For this, you mustn't go anywhere directly after getting out of bed. First, let your body come to normal temperature. Do any work only after that. If you have to get up from bed and go to the toilet, then wear warm clothes before going out. After waking up in the morning, do some stretching to warm up the body. Do light jogging? Do yoga and pranayam. This will normalize your body temperature.

Physical activity is essential

Most people don’t exercise

Only a few people exercise daily

People don't work out properly; thus, including any form of exercise in your daily routine is important

Danger from high blood pressure

Brain Stroke

Heart Attack

Kidney failure

Dementia

Symptoms of high BP

Frequent headaches

Breathing problems

Tingling in the nerves

Dizziness

How to prevent hypertension?

Keep your diet healthy

Control your weight

Reduce salt intake

Do yoga-meditation

Stop consuming alcohol

BP will be controlled

Drink plenty of water, try to reduce stress and tension, eat food on time, don't eat junk food, have 6-8 hours of sleep and avoid fasting.

ALSO READ: Cholesterol side effects: Know what happens to your body when you have high LDL