Avoid heart attack, cold stroke and brain haemorrhage with Swami Ramdev's prevention tips, know details

Winter is at its peak in January. In such a situation, some of your habits can put your life in danger. If you are sleeping and suddenly wake up and immediately get up from the bed and go to the washroom, this is not right. Doing this in this severe winter can prove to be a big mistake. This habit of yours can cause heart attack, brain stroke and brain haemorrhage.
When people get out of bed immediately, their body temperature remains warm. However, as soon as they come in contact with a cold, the blood vessels start shrinking. However, due to warm blood, the blood flow remains high. In such a situation, the blood pressure increases suddenly. If there is a blood clot, an attack or stroke can occur due to a lack of blood reaching the heart-brain. Apart from this, due to over-blood flow, the condition of brain haemorrhage is created when the veins of the brain burst.
Cases of brain haemorrhage are coming up continuously this winter. In some states, the number of brain haemorrhage patients has increased by 20%. In such a situation, let us know from Swami Ramdev how to take care of the health of the heart and brain and how to avoid this winter.
Don't do this work after getting up from bed in winter
For this, you mustn't go anywhere directly after getting out of bed. First, let your body come to normal temperature. Do any work only after that. If you have to get up from bed and go to the toilet, then wear warm clothes before going out. After waking up in the morning, do some stretching to warm up the body. Do light jogging? Do yoga and pranayam. This will normalize your body temperature.
Physical activity is essential
- Most people don’t exercise
- Only a few people exercise daily
- People don't work out properly; thus, including any form of exercise in your daily routine is important
Danger from high blood pressure
- Brain Stroke
- Heart Attack
- Kidney failure
- Dementia
Symptoms of high BP
- Frequent headaches
- Breathing problems
- Tingling in the nerves
- Dizziness
How to prevent hypertension?
- Keep your diet healthy
- Control your weight
- Reduce salt intake
- Do yoga-meditation
- Stop consuming alcohol
BP will be controlled
Drink plenty of water, try to reduce stress and tension, eat food on time, don't eat junk food, have 6-8 hours of sleep and avoid fasting.
