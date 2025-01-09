Cholesterol side effects: Know what happens to your body when you have high LDL

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what happens to your body when you have high cholesterol

Cholesterol is a substance that is found in your blood. It is a waxy substance that helps to build healthy cells, make vitamins and other hormones. Cholesterol plays an important role in your body unless there's too much of it. There are two types of cholesterol; good cholesterol and bad cholesterol.

Good cholesterol also known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) helps to carry bad cholesterol from the arteries to the liver where the bad cholesterol is broken down and eventually removed from the body. On the other hand, bad cholesterol, also known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL) causes build-up in the arteries which increases the risk of heart attack, heart disease and others.

It is important that there is a balance between HDL and LDL. When there's an increase in LDL, it can impact your health. Here's what happens to your body when you have high LDL.

Cardiovascular Health

When there's an increase in LDL in the body, it can clog your arteries, thereby, hardening your arteries which is known as atherosclerosis. It becomes difficult for blood to flow which causes chest pain known as angina. This is an indication of an impending heart attack. However, a heart attack or a stroke occurs when a part of the cholesterol build-up breaks and forms a clot which blocks the artery.

Endocrine System

Cholesterol is used by the body to make hormones such as oestrogen, testosterone and cortisol. Studies show that when oestrogen levels increase in the body, it increases HDL levels and lowers LDL levels. This explains why women have an increased risk of heart disease after menopause. Also, when there's reduced production of thyroid hormone, it can increase total and LDL cholesterol.

Nervous System

When you have high LDL cholesterol, it can lead to stroke which can damage certain parts of the brain. High cholesterol can also lead to loss of memory and mental function. It can also be the cause of vascular dementia.

Digestive System

Cholesterol helps in the production of bile. When you have high cholesterol in your bile, it can form crystals and stones in your gallbladder.

ALSO READ: Knee and joint pain cases on the rise in elderly during winter, know prevention tips