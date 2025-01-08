Knee and joint pain cases on the rise in elderly during winter, know prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Knee and joint pain cases on the rise in elderly.

As temperatures drop during winter, elderly people become more prone to knee and joint pain apart from respiratory problems. Hence, the elderly population should stay vigilant as winter months bring a noticeable rise in knee and joint pain cases among the elderly. The cold temperature, accompanied by a lack of physical activity and poor eating habits often tends to aggravate chronic conditions like osteoarthritis and joint stiffness impacting one’s overall quality of life. The elderly people can struggle due to knee and joint pain which can leave them anxious and stressed. Even simple tasks such as walking, standing, wearing clothes, or holding objects can become challenging. While the discomfort can be concerning, it can be tackled with proper care and lifestyle modifications. When we spoke to Dr Alok Pandey, Orthopedic Surgeon Apollo Spectra, Mumbai, everyone must understand the causes and adopt preventive measures to help elderly individuals enjoy the season without being bogged down by knee or joint pain.

Factors behind knee and joint pain in the elderly during the colder days

Low temperatures can cause muscles and tendons around joints to tighten, leading to stiffness and discomfort. Hence, there can be pain and swelling in the joints.

Osteoarthritis: Winter is known to worsen the symptoms for those having osteoarthritis because of the reduced synovial fluid flow in the joints that can induce pain.

Reduced physical activity: Staying indoors leads to inactivity, weakening muscles and joints and one can suffer from joint pain.

Changes in barometric pressure: Sudden weather changes can increase joint pain in the elderly which shouldn’t be ignored. The elderly population needs to seek timely treatment to enhance their quality of life and remain active. Stay vigilant when it comes to the joint health.

Crucial strategies for the elderly to manage and prevent knee and joint pain in winter

Exercise daily: Elderly people must do light indoor exercises or stretches to keep joints flexible and muscles strong. However, exercise under the guidance of a fitness expert and consult the doctor before initiating any fitness routine. Avoid venturing out when the weather outside is cold as doing so can aggravate pain.

Stay warm during colder days: Elderly should opt for thermal wear, knee wraps, and warm blankets to prevent cold-induced stiffness and pain in the knee and joints.

Eat a well-balanced diet: The elderly population should opt for anti-inflammatory foods like leafy greens, nuts, and omega-3 fatty acids to support joint health. It is best to avoid junk, oily, canned, and processed foods. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water to lubricate the joints.

Heat therapy: Warm compresses or heating pads should be used by elderly people to manage pain and improve circulation around the joints.

By adhering to these vital tips, elderly people can reduce discomfort and improve mobility, ensuring that knee and joint pain don’t stop them from staying active and living happily and healthily during winter months.

