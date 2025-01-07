Suffering from arthritis? Cold weather increases joint pain, know prevention tips by Swami Ramdev

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Joint pain increases in winter, know prevention tips.

The cold wave has increased to such an extent that it has put a brake on the pace of life from the mountains to Delhi-NCR. Mountains, parks, and Dal Lake, all have frozen. Boats have to be rowed by breaking the ice with paddles and the cold which has increased the melting of bones is also causing the joints of shoulders, neck, spine, and wrists to get jammed. To prevent joints from getting stiff, you must do some exercise in your daily routine. But the question is also why joints get stiff in winter. Actually, due to the shrinkage of blood vessels in the falling temperature, the supply of blood to the joints reduces. As a result, along with pain and stiffness, knees also start getting jammed. On top of that, for those who have arthritis, getting up, sitting, walking, and moving around is no less than a punishment and there are more than 22 crore such patients in the country. Among these, more than 15 crore people are suffering from knee problems. Of these, the number of elderly people is undoubtedly higher, but the number of youth in the age group of 20-22 years is also increasing rapidly.

Elderly people need special care in this cold and those who are middle-aged should also start making every possible effort to strengthen their joints and bones. Otherwise, in the coming times, the risk to their knees will also increase because studies are showing that in the next 25 years, the population of 60-plus people will increase from 15 crores to 25 crores. See, whether old or young... Yoga is a boon for everyone's bones. So, let's learn from world-famous yoga guru Swami Ramdev the ways to protect the joints of children and adults from the attack of cold.

Arthritis Pain - In India

1 in 5 has bone disease

Along with the elderly, the youth also suffer from arthritis

Symptoms of Arthritis

Pain in the joints

stiffness in joints

Swelling in the knees

Skin redness

Obesity will decrease - A panacea

Drink only hot water

Drink lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning

Take gourd soup-juice

Eat gourd vegetable

Cut down on grains and rice

Eat lots of salad

Drink water 1 hour after eating

Beneficial in arthritis - Massage therapy

Pain killer oil

Peppermint-coconut oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Sesame oil

How to make Peedtak Oil at home

Take celery, garlic, fenugreek, dry ginger, turmeric, nirgundi, and parijat, beat them well and extract the juice. Boil the juice in mustard or sesame oil. Massage the painful areas of your body with this homemade oil.

ALSO READ: Eating garlic on an empty stomach can benefit cholesterol level, immune system; here's how much you should eat