Eating garlic on an empty stomach can benefit cholesterol level, immune system; here's how much you should eat

Garlic is loved by many due to its unique flavour. Not only does it add taste to your food, it is beneficial for your health as well. Eating garlic on an empty stomach can provide you with several health benefits. Garlic is rich in essential nutrients and acts as a natural antibiotic for your body. The root vegetable is rich in vitamins C, A and B and minerals magnesium, calcium, zinc and selenium.

Read on to know how much garlic you should eat in a day and what are the health benefits.

Healthy Heart

Regular consumption of garlic is beneficial for your heart. Garlic helps to lower blood pressure levels, reduce bad LDL cholesterol and improve good cholesterol. All of these factors help to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Improved Digestive System

Eating raw garlic in the morning can be beneficial for your digestive system. Garlic has prebiotics which help in the growth of good gut bacteria. Also, if you suffer from indigestion or acidity, eating garlic in the morning can be beneficial.

Better Immune System

Garlic is beneficial in boosting your immune system. It is rich in allicin which increases the activity of white blood cells. WBCs are important in protecting the body from infections and harmful microbes. By consuming garlic in the morning, you strengthen your immune system, thereby, helping it to fight infections and diseases.

Detoxifier

Garlic is a natural detoxifier which helps to flush out toxins from the body. The allicin in it improves liver function, allowing it to effectively remove harmful substances from the blood. Regular detoxification also helps to reduce inflammation. It can also increase your energy levels.

How much garlic should you eat?

Eat 2-3 cloves of garlic in the morning on an empty stomach. If you want, you can roast it and eat it. You can also soak the garlic in water the night before and then consume it the next morning.

