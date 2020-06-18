Are keto diet and intermittent fasting helpful in losing weight? Know from Swami Ramdev

Today most people follow keto or ketogenic diet for quick weight loss results. From a common man to Bollywood stars, people believe that following the rules of this diet, they will be able to lose oodles of weight in a quick time. Apart from this diet, the trend of intermittent fasting is also spreading very fast. Know all about this diet from Swami Ramdev.

What is keto diet?

This diet contains about 70 percent fat, 25 percent protein, and 5 percent carbohydrate. It is considered a very effective way to lose weight. Usually, when you consume more of the things that contain a lot of carbohydrates, glucose and insulin are produced from the body, which creates more fat in the body. On the other hand, if you eat less amount of carbohydrates, then fat produces more energy, it is called ketosis.

What all can be consumed in a keto diet?

If you are vegetarian then green vegetables are consumed in large quantities. Also, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower as well as high-fat items like cheese, butter, cream can be consumed. Apart from this, sunflower seeds, walnuts, and coconut oil are also beneficial. If you are a non-vegetarian then you can eat more eggs, chicken, fish, mutton, etc.

What should not be taken in a keto diet?

People who follow this diet completely stop consuming grains. Also, reduce the intake of sugar. Do not consume apple bananas and oranges in fruits. Also, do not consume potato and gimmick at all.

Negative effects of keto diet:

In this diet, you reduce fiber and carbohydrate intake with nutrients which has a direct effect on our digestive system. Due to thism the problem of constipation can also occur.

This diet causes vomiting, heaviness, or headache.

The keto diet has very little appetite.

Vitamin deficiency can also occur in the body due to the low intake of nutrients.

What is intermittent fasting?

This is the latest trend to lose weight. There is no special diet but it depends on the eating pattern. Intermittent fasting is done in 3 ways. It keeps fast for 24 to 16 hours in 8 days.

First way

Food is eaten between 6-8 hours.

Second way

24-hour fasting. This is done 1 to 2 times a week.

Third way

Normal food is eaten 5 days a week. It takes about 500 calories in 2 days.

Intermittent fasting helps to reduce stress as well as increase memory, help in dealing with stress.

