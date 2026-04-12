Constant connectivity, constant stress: What it’s doing to your body

New Delhi:

In today’s hyper-connected world, work doesn’t really end. Emails spill into evenings, messages creep into weekends, and calls arrive when the day is meant to be winding down. Being constantly available might look like efficiency on the surface, but the body reads it very differently.

Medically speaking, the human system is not built to stay on alert all the time. When work continues beyond designated hours, the brain does not get the signal to disengage. Instead, it keeps the stress response active. It is for this reason that cortisol stays in the body for longer periods than it should. This eventually manifests itself in various ways, including poor sleep quality, exhaustion, irritability, and inability to concentrate. In some instances, it even manifests itself as high blood pressure and poor immunity, among others.

Why recovery is often overlooked

Recovery is an important component that tends to be left out in discussions about health. We know that when we make efforts physically, we must rest, but somehow, we forget this aspect regarding our mental wellbeing.

Our brain needs a break! Without them, the body does not fully reset. Instead, it stays in a low-level inflammatory state, which, over time, becomes a risk factor for chronic conditions.

Doctors are now seeing this pattern more frequently, especially among younger individuals. Complaints of burnout are no longer occasional. Persistent tiredness, anxiety, digestive discomfort, even early cardiac concerns are increasingly being linked to constant digital engagement. The underlying issue is not always workload.

The role of small, consistent changes

Fortunately, this is something that is not achieved by making any major changes to one’s lifestyle. This may start with taking small steps at a time.

Creating a clear cut-off time for work communication can help the brain recognise when to step back. Reducing screen exposure before sleep supports better rest. Even carving out short periods during the day where work is consciously set aside can make a difference.

Simple acts such as stepping out for a walk, sitting quietly without interruptions, or spending uninterrupted time with family allow the nervous system to slow down. These moments may seem minor, but physiologically, they matter.

Rethinking productivity and health

There is a tendency to equate constant activity with productivity. In reality, the body does not function that way.

Sustainable health depends on cycles. Effort needs to be followed by recovery. Ignoring that balance may work in the short term, but it rarely holds over time. Ultimately, rest is not something to be earned after exhaustion. It is something the body requires along the way.

Also read: Why Gen Z is taking preventive health more seriously: Biohacking expert explains

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.