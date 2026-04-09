Why Gen Z is taking preventive health more seriously and the habits they still need to fix: A doctor’s take

New Delhi:

Preventive health is not exactly a new idea. But the way it is being approached today feels different. More active. More personal. And very data-driven.

To understand what is really going on, insights from Dr Sajeev Nair, a specialist in Human Performance Optimisation and founder of health-tech startup Vieroots, offer a useful lens. His work focuses on personalised health using genetics, metabolic factors, gut microbiome, and wearable data. And from his perspective, Gen Z is not just following trends. They are shaping them.

Are Gen Z actually more health-conscious?

Dr Nair sees it as a mix of both awareness and visibility.

“Gen Z youth, especially those now in their 20s, are more health-conscious, and very visible about it, if not vocal,” says Dr Nair. He points out that this generation grew up with the internet from the start, which changed how early they accessed information.

“They are more health-conscious because of their higher scientific awareness at an earlier age than usual, as they were the first native Internet generation,” he explains.

There is also a strong link with technology. “They have been the generation adopting AI most rapidly. So they know where to look for genuine health advice,” says Dr Nair.

At the same time, their behaviour appears more visible because of how they engage with tools. “They have been leading in adopting health super apps and wearables too,” he adds.

Why Gen Z is leaning towards preventive health

The shift did not happen overnight. It built up over time across generations.

Dr Nair explains that Gen X largely trusted doctors without question. “Gen X is perhaps the last generation that believed doctors always have the last word in healthcare,” he says.

Millennials started questioning that approach. “By the time Millennials arrived, this trust had eroded somewhat, and they had started doing their own research,” says Dr Nair.

Then came the pandemic, which changed the conversation further. “Covid-19 made all these generations suspect that there is something seriously amiss in modern medicine’s strategy of only reactive treatments,” he notes.

Gen Z, however, entered this phase without that older mindset. “Gen Z had no such legacy baggage to shake off, and became the first generation to realise that prevention is the way to go,” says Dr Nair.

How wearables and health apps are shaping behaviour

This is where things get more interesting.

Dr Nair says Gen Z is completely comfortable with health data. “They aren’t intimidated a bit by the kind of metrics and graphs delivered by health apps and wearables,” he explains.

For them, these tools feel natural. “A health app is just as easy as Instagram for them, and a wearable is just as cool to use like their earbuds,” says Dr Nair.

At the same time, he highlights their ability to filter information. “They are also super smart when it comes to detecting health fads from real science,” he says.

He even points to a familiar situation at home. “To whom in a household does everyone turn to, to know whether a reel is real or AI? Always, it is to the family’s Gen Z member,” says Dr Nair.

From his own experience, this trend is clear. “It is the Gen Z members of a client’s family who teach everyone else,” he adds.

Preventive habits Gen Z still needs to work on

Despite all the awareness and tools, there are still gaps.

Dr Nair highlights three key areas where improvement is needed.

The first is sleep. “Their disregard for long nightly sleep is seriously hurting their health,” he says. Consistency in sleep hours and timing is essential.

The second is diet. “Their passion for processed foods, from pastries to nuggets to colas, is a high health risk,” says Dr Nair. He suggests keeping such foods occasional if complete elimination is not realistic.

The third is moving towards deeper personalisation. He emphasises the importance of adopting health-tech based on genetic testing and gut microbiome analysis.

These steps, according to Dr Nair, are not complicated. But they matter. And when done consistently, they shape long-term health outcomes.

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