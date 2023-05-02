Alternative for vegetarians: Veggies that have more protein than eggs | Checkout

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Alternative for vegetarians

There’s absolutely no doubt that eggs are good for you, especially if you’re looking to build some muscle mass. Eggs are considered to be one of the best and purest forms of protein you could provide to your body. One large egg contains about 6.42 grams of protein. However, being a vegetarian if you think you will not be able to complete your daily dose of protein, you will be surprised to know that there are a lot of vegetarian alternatives that are equally beneficial for our health. Have a look.

Here are some vegetarian alternatives of eggs:

1. Cottage Cheese (Paneer)

Cottage cheese, also known as Paneer, is a common ingredient in most Indian households. It’s tasty, versatile and is high in proteins. 50 grams of Paneer gives about 11 grams of protein.

2. Soybean

Cooked soybean provides 28 grams of protein per cup. Soybean is a versatile ingredient and can be used for preparing various dishes from main course and snacks to salads.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain, that contains tons of amino acids that are extremely important for a healthy body. A vegan favourite, just 1 cup of Quinoa contains almost 8 grams of protein.

4. Pumpkin Seeds

Zinc and phosphorous, are essential minerals needed for your body, and pumpkin seeds are full of them. 30 grams will give 9 grams of proteins, which is higher than one egg.

5. Lentils or dal

Pulses are an excellent source of plant-based protein as one cup of lentils contains about 14-16 grams of protein which is way more than 1 large boiled egg. Lentils are a great source of fiber and complex carbohydrates.

6. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt has double the quantity of protein compared to homemade curd and helps you feel fuller for longer and it is a great source of probiotics. A cup of fat-free Greek yogurt gives you 17 grams of protein per 170 grams of yogurt.

7. Chickpeas

Chickpeas have a very high protein content as half a cup of cooked chickpea contains about 7.3 grams. It helps in boosting the feeling of satiety by releasing an appetite-suppressing hormone called cholecystokinin.

