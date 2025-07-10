AIIMS doctor discloses 5 scientific changes after you quit sugar for 30 days These insightful words from an experienced doctor show just how much good a little sugar break can do for your health.

Sugar: it's an easy vice, bringing quick pleasure but frequently resulting in old health follies. Although the sporadic small amounts from time to time are completely alright, the issue arises with the quantity of added sugars—the type of food producers use to make products more flavourful or shelf-stable, says Harvard Health.

But if you eliminate sugar from your diet for a whole month. What incredible things would happen to your body? According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a well-known gastroenterologist who has studied at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, there are tremendous health benefits that can be experienced, which can bring down the risks of diseases.

What Happens When You Quit Sugar for 30 Days?

On July 1, in an Instagram post, Dr Sethi listed five science-supported changes your body goes through when you kick sugar for 30 days. He outlined the reasons for the changes and wrote, "No fluff. No noise. Just what works. What happens when you quit sugar for one month? As a GI doctor, here is what's backed by science."

The following are the amazing changes he listed:

Liver Fat Begins to Lower: For Dr Sethi, avoiding sugar for 30 days causes liver fat to lower, which can go a long way in recovering from fatty liver disease.

Better Kidney Function: The gastroenterologist further added that removing sugar improves kidney function, an improvement that is particularly valuable for those who are pre-diabetic or insulin resistant.

Low Inflammation Risks: Dr Sethi also mentioned that the inflammation of the arteries lowers, which is great news for your heart.

Less Brain Fog: If you are experiencing long-term mental fog, eliminating sugar could be a lifesaver. Dr Sethi stated, "You may notice clearer thinking and better focus."

Immunity Boost: And last but not least, a 30-day sugar detox can actually give your immune system a boost. The reason is that sugar has been shown to act as an immunosuppressant, and by cutting it out, your body holds onto key minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and zinc.

