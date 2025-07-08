Avoid consuming curd during rainy season due to these health problems According to Ayurveda, some things should be consumed with caution during changing seasons. Especially during the rainy season, curd should be avoided or consumed in very small quantities.

Yoghurt has been consumed in Indian households for centuries, as it is an excellent source of probiotics and healthy fats. But, according to Ayurveda, certain things should be consumed with caution during changing seasons. Yoghurt should be avoided or consumed in very small quantities, especially during the rainy season.

Why should curd be avoided in the monsoon?

According to Ayurveda, consuming curd in the monsoon can affect all three doshas of the body – Vata, Pitta and Kapha. It can weaken the body and cause many seasonal diseases. Here are some more reasons why it is better to avoid curd in monsoon:

These problems can occur due to consumption of curd

Digestive problems: Curd has a cold effect, and according to Ayurveda, cold substances weaken digestion. This can cause problems like bloating, gas and indigestion. This is why it is always advisable to add a pinch of black pepper, roasted cumin or honey to curd, because eating it without adding anything can slow down the digestion process.

Weakened immune system: Ayurveda states that consuming cold dairy products like curd during monsoon can weaken the body's immune system. Excessive consumption of cold foods increases mucus in the body, which can lead to poor stomach health, and the body can fall prey to seasonal diseases and allergies.

Respiratory problems: Regular consumption of curd during the rainy season can increase mucus formation in the body, which can lead to respiratory problems like colds, coughs and congestion. The moisture and humidity in the season also increase the risk of diseases and allergies.

What is the right way to eat curd?

If you want to eat curd during the monsoon, it is very important to eat it in the right way. It is best to add a pinch of roasted cumin powder, black pepper and black salt or honey to it. Doing so balances the cooling effect of curd and helps in improving digestion and gut health.

