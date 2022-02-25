5 Quick fitness tips for getting your summer body ready

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Fitness tips for a summer body

Summer 2022 is rapidly approaching. The season is an opportunity to cast off the shackles of a long period spent indoors during the Covid-19 pandemic and get outside and enjoy the beautiful outdoors while soaking up the summer sun. The upcoming season feels like a whole new opportunity for relaxation and recreation after a long hiatus, with vaccination rates rising and public areas reopening. If you're wondering how to obtain a summer body - that is, how to feel better than ever all summer long - get ready for your best summer yet as you sweat, eat, and dream your way to your fittest self with these easy, yet crucial, advice!

1. Stay Hydrated

Taking it one step at a time is the greatest approach to get in shape for summer. Hydrating the body is a simple step to get started with, as water is an excellent source for speeding up the metabolism and clearing off hunger. Keeping oneself well hydrated should be the first thing on the list for getting a great body and this isn't just for the benefit of losing weight. Switching from sugary drinks to water will help to consume fewer calories and less saturated fat (which is the leading cause of belly obesity!). It will improve your gut health, as well as overall health, and help you feel more alert and vibrant.

2. Mix Up Your Cardio

For many people, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is the go-to workout whenever they need to raise their heart rate and burn off some additional calories. HIIT is successful because it produces significant outcomes in a short period of time. Breaking up cardio into a 30/15/15 scheme (if you are aiming at one hour per day) is extremely successful, with the first session being steady-state and the next two being HIIT.

For example, with a daily exercise for 60 minutes, you can get better results if you split it up into two or three sessions rather than doing it all at once. You may get up and do 30 minutes of cardio while on a near-empty stomach, 15 minutes before your next meal or after 3 - 4 hours of your meal, and 15 minutes before your final meal of the day. This method will increase your metabolism throughout the day, turning you into a fat-burning powerhouse.

3. Rest & Recovery

The body requires time to recover after a strenuous workout. This entails getting adequate rest, being hydrated, and eating enough nutritious food! Get 7-9 hours of sleep and hydrate yourself well. According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an adequate daily fluid intake should be about 3.7 liters for men and about 2.7 liters for women. This comprises liquids such as water, teas, and juice, as well as fluids from food. A good night's sleep is necessary, but it isn't the only requirement for your body to function properly. If you work out often, it's vital to incorporate recovery days in your training schedule. A recovery day isn't usually a day off from workouts; instead, it's a lighter day dedicated to giving your body some extra love and care.

4. Eat Healthy

As much as possible, eat wholesome, fresh food. Healthy fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, olive oil, dark leafy greens, whole grains, and a colourful mix of fruits and vegetables are all good sources of lean protein. Make the most of those fresh-from-the-garden fruits and vegetables that taste even better when they're in season. Sugary, processed, packaged foods should be limited in your diet since they add calories without making you feel full. By eating as clean as possible, you'll be able to cut calories from your diet while also feeling better!

5. Love Your Body

Loving your body is the most crucial step in feeling ready to flaunt your 'summer body' with confidence, regardless of how you look on the outside. Learn to respect your body and be grateful for all that it allows you to do on a daily basis. With a positive mindset, you'll not only feel more confident in your skin at any age, but you'll also be more likely to exercise, eat well, and live well because you love your body and want to take care of it.

Parting Thoughts

It is critical to create a personal strategy for what you want to accomplish and when you want to accomplish it. This should begin at least three months before your vacation. Make sure to be realistic; changing your body to appear fantastic for your vacation takes longer than you might expect – it won't happen on day one. You must consider the fact that your body evolves and that you will need to transition into different phases of action in order to maintain your progress toward your body goal.

(The author is Meenakshi Mohanty, Fitness Expert )

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)