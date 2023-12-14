5 preventive measures to promote a healthy gut in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy measures to promote a healthy gut in 2024.

Maintaining a healthy gut is crucial for overall well-being, especially for individuals dealing with inflammatory bowel conditions such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Implementing a combination of dietary changes, lifestyle adjustments, and stress management techniques can significantly contribute to managing symptoms and improving the quality of life. In 2024, let's explore five healthy measures by Dr Pramod Kadam, General Surgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, to promote a healthy gut.

Mindful Eating Habits

To support digestive health, consider adopting a mindful approach to eating. Focus on consuming four to six smaller meals throughout the day instead of three large ones. This can help manage symptoms and prevent overwhelming the digestive system. Prioritize hydration with water, broth, and tomato juice, and avoid the use of straws that may lead to gassiness. Opt for cooking methods like steaming, poaching, boiling, and grilling over deep frying. Incorporate lean protein sources such as fish, white poultry, eggs, and firm tofu into your diet, and choose grains like oatmeal and sourdough bread. Steer clear of high-fat foods and insoluble fibre during flare-ups, and eliminate alcohol and caffeinated drinks.

Quit Smoking

Smoking has detrimental effects on the entire body, including the gastrointestinal system. Research shows that smoking increases the risk of developing Crohn's disease and exacerbates symptoms in those already diagnosed. Furthermore, it is also a leading cause of lung cancer, globally. Quitting smoking is a crucial step in promoting gut health and overall well-being.

Consider Vitamin Supplements

Chronic diarrhoea associated with inflammatory bowel conditions can lead to nutrient deficiencies. To prevent malnutrition, consider incorporating supplements into your routine, including calcium, vitamin D, and iron. Consult with your healthcare provider to determine the right dosage for your specific needs.

Stress Management

Unmanaged stress can trigger flare-ups and worsen symptoms. Implement stress management techniques such as exercise, yoga, meditation, journaling, and listening to calming music. These practices can help alleviate tension, promote mental well-being, and contribute to a healthier gut.

Tailored Dietary Approaches

Recognising the impact of diet on gut health, consider personalized dietary approaches tailored to your specific condition. A low-fiber or liquid diet may be beneficial during flare-ups. Explore low FODMAP diets, which limit certain sugars poorly absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract, potentially reducing symptoms. Stay hydrated with water and avoid caffeine and energy drinks, as they can exacerbate gut issues.

However, always remember that it is better to consult with healthcare professionals for personalised advice and guidance on implementing these measures into your daily routine.

