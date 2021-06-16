Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 4 Fruits that diabetic patients should never consume

Diabetic patients should take special care of their health during the Covid period. A little carelessness can take a toll on their health. Health experts have warned that people with diabetes are more prone to getting Covid as well as black fungus infection. For this reason, in addition to continuous medication, diabetic patients are also advised to exercise and keep their bodies healthy. Along with this, it is also very important to take care of the food they consume. Generally, fruits are healthy for health, but consuming some particular fruits can be dangerous for diabetic patients. Know which are the fruits that patients with diabetes should avoid eating.

Chikoo

The glycemic index of chikoo is very high, which is harmful to sugar patients. Apart from this, calories are also very high in chikoo. This is also the reason why eating chikoo should be avoided.

Pineapple

Pineapple is a very sweet fruit. For this reason, consuming it is harmful to diabetic patients. Talking about a fresh pineapple, its GI is close to 59. So, eating it increases the amount of glucose in the blood, which can be dangerous for diabetic patients.

Mango

Too sweet mango is harmful to diabetic patients. Even the risk of having a heart attack can increase by consuming this King of fruits. About 100 grams of mango contains 14 grams of sugar. If sugar patients eat it, then the balance of blood sugar level can get disturbed in their body.

Grapes

Grapes are also high in sugar content. This sugar is harmful to diabetic patients. About 100 grams of grapes contain 16 grams of sugar. For this reason, its consumption should be avoided.