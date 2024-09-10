Kaithal Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV As per data from the Election Commission, there were 203287 electors in the Kaithal constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Of this, 108325 were male and 94962 were female voters. A total of 1143 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Kaithal Assembly Election 2024: The Kaithal Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 17 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Kaithal is an assembly constituency which is part of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency.

In 2019, Leela Ram of the BJP won the seat by defeating Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1246 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Naveen Jindal won from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 29021 votes by defeating Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kaithal Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 203287 electors in the Kaithal constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Of this, 108325 were male and 94962 were female voters. A total of 1143 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, the total number of electors in the constituency was 181246. Of these, 97262 were male and 83984 were female voters. There were 664 postal votes in the constituency, and the votes polled for NOTA (including postal votes) were 708.

Kaithal Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Kaithal constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase, along with the other 89 constituencies, on October 5.

Kaithal Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Kaithal constituency, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana, will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Kaithal Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The BJP has fielded Leela Ram from the seat, while the Congress is yet to announce the candidte fpor this seat.

Kaithal Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, Leela Ram of the BJP won the seat by defeating Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1246 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Congress won this seat with a margin of 23675votes, secuting total votes of 65524. He defeated Kailash Bhagatof the INLD, who secured 41849 votes.

Kaithal Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: Om Parbha (Indian National Congress)

1968: Om Prabha (Indian National Congress)

1972: Charan Dass (Independent politician)

1977: Raghunath (Janata Party)

1982: Roshan Lal (Independent politician)

1987: Surender Kumar (Lokdal)

1991: Surender Kumar (Indian National Congress)

1996: Charan Dass (Samata Party)

2000: Leela Ram (Indian National Lok Dal)

2005: Shamsher Singh Surjewala (Indian National Congress)

2009: Randeep Surjewala (Indian National Congress)

2014: Randeep Surjewala (Indian National Congress)

2019: Leela Ram (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Kaithal Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

In 2019, the total number of votes polled in the Kaithal Assembly constituency was 158697. In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the Assembly elections was 151685.