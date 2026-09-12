Supriya's hat-trick fires India into Junior Asia Cup final after thrashing win over South Korea

New Delhi:

India moved into the final of the Hockey Junior Asia Cup after a commanding 5-1 win over South Korea in the first semifinal. Drag-flick specialist Supriya rose to the occasion and scored three goals from penalty corners to help India dominate the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the defending champions settled the knockout contest after a cautious start and took control before the interval. Madhu Sidar opened the scoring in the 13th minute, as she finished an attacking move that gave India the important breakthrough.

Supriya then doubled the advantage four minutes later. India had earned a penalty corner in the 17th minute and the drag-flick specialist produced a precise strike that left the Korean defence stunned. The women in blue continued to dominate possession and territory after taking a 2-0 lead and their pressure produced another goal in the 21st minute.

An aerial ball into the Korean 23-metre area led to a cross into the circle, where Sukhveer Kaur supplied the finish for a 3-0 lead. South Korea attempted to respond before the break and created several opportunities, but India's defence held firm as the first half ended 3-0.

What happened after the break?

India resumed with the same attacking intent and quickly extended the margin. A penalty corner in the 33rd minute again brought Supriya into the action and she converted for her second goal to make it 4-0.

However, South Korea finally found a way through in the 41st minute when Yuri Jeong converted from a set-piece. The goal reduced the deficit to 4-1 and offered the Koreans a brief opportunity to regain momentum.

Nevertheless, India maintained their defensive discipline and prevented South Korea from creating a sustained comeback. The title-holders continued to look for openings at the other end and earned another penalty corner in the 56th minute. Supriya eventually completed her hat-trick with her third successful penalty-corner conversion. India eventually secured an emphatic 5-1 win.

The result keeps the defending champions on course for another Junior Asia Cup title. India will face either hosts China or Japan in the final, with the winner of the second semifinal determining their opponent.

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