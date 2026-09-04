Haryana government orders sanitation workers to resume work by September 5 or face action

The Haryana government has taken a strict stand against the ongoing strike by sanitation workers employed by municipal bodies across the state. The Urban Local Bodies Department has directed sanitation workers and sewer men who have been absent from duty since August 6 to return to work by September 5.

The department has issued orders to Municipal Corporation Commissioners and District Municipal Commissioners, directing them to ensure the strict implementation of the instructions. The government has described sanitation services as an essential service and stressed the need to maintain uninterrupted cleanliness and sanitation arrangements in urban areas.

According to the government, several sanitation workers and sewer men have remained continuously absent from duty during the strike. There have also been allegations that sanitation equipment and machinery were damaged during the protest. FIRs have reportedly been registered against some striking employees in connection with these incidents.

The workers have been on strike since August 6 in support of their various demands, including securing permanent employment, with heaps of garbage piled up at various places.

The Haryana government has warned that employees who fail to return to duty by the deadline could face legal as well as departmental action.

The department has also referred to an order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 18 while issuing the directions. Senior officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the court order and government directives.

The government has made it clear that any disruption to essential sanitation services will be dealt with firmly, and authorities have been asked to take necessary steps to ensure that cleanliness and sewerage services continue without interruption.

CM's assurance to sanitation workers

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had recently told the Haryana Assembly that the state government was continuously working to address the concerns of sanitation workers and had already accepted 12 of their demands.

He said the demand for regularisation of services involved several legal issues and was therefore being examined from a legal perspective.

Meanwhile, the opposition intensified its attack on the BJP government over the ongoing strike. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused Chief Minister Saini of being indifferent to the demands of the protesting sanitation workers.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal alleged that sanitation workers were facing police action at several places during the protest. INLD MLA Aditya Devi Lal also accused the BJP government of subjecting the workers to “injustice and oppression”.

Congress MLAs had earlier raised the issue during the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly on September 1, demanding that the government accept the workers’ demands and take immediate steps to resolve the dispute.

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