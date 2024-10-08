Jagadhri Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Vote counting to begin shortly

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jagadhri Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE:

Jagadhri Election Result 2024 Live: Jagadhri assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly seats in the state of Haryana. It is constituency number 8 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs). The assembly segment is part of Yamunanagar district and Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and JJP are the main parties in the constituency.

Jagadhri Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Jagadhri assembly had an elector base of 2,16,563. Out of this, 1,15,892 were men, 1,00,670 were women while 1 elector belonged to the third gender. A total of 280 postal votes were cast in the 2019 elections. The service votes cast during the 2019 polling were 400 (377 men and 23 women).

In 2014, the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 1,95,515, out of which 1,05,785 were men and 89,730 were women. No voters belonged to the third gender. The postal votes cast in 2014 were 366. Total number of service voters were 409 (295 men and 114 women).

Jagadhri Assembly Election 2024: Poll Date

The voting in the Jagadhri assembly seat, along with 89 other constituencies, took place on a single day on October 5, 2024.

Jagadhri Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The main candidates in the Jagadhri Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana are Kanwar Pal Gurjar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akram Khan of the Congress party, Ashok Kumar of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Adarsh Pal Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Darshan Lal of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is in an alliance with the ASP (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has tied up with the BSP.

Jagadhri Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, BJP's Kanwar Pal retained his seat after garnering 66,376 votes. He defeated Congress' Akram Khan by a margin of 16,373 votes. Khan polled 50,003 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP's Kanwar Pal won the constituency and polled 74,203 votes. He defeated BSP's Akram Khan by a huge margin of 34,156 votes, Khan polled 40,047 votes.

Jagadhri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 : Kanwar Pal (BJP)

: Kanwar Pal (BJP) 2014 : Kanwar Pal (BJP)

: Kanwar Pal (BJP) 2009 : Akram Khan (BSP)

: Akram Khan (BSP) 2005 : Subhash Chand (Congress)

: Subhash Chand (Congress) 2000 : Dr Bishan Lal Saini (BSP)

: Dr Bishan Lal Saini (BSP) 1996 : Subhash Chand (HVP)

: Subhash Chand (HVP) 1991 : Om Prakash Sharma (HVP)

: Om Prakash Sharma (HVP) 1987 : Brij Mohan (BJP)

: Brij Mohan (BJP) 1977 : Brij Mohan (JNP)

: Brij Mohan (JNP) 1972: Om Prakash (IND)

Jagadhri Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of votes polled in the 2019 assembly elections in the Jagadhri seat was 1,70,709, out of which 218 were postal votes while 1,70,491 were EVM votes. The voter turnout in Jagadhri was 78.83 per cent. In the 2014 assembly elections, 1,65,653 votes were polled in the assembly constituency which was 84.73 per cent of electors.