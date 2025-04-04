Haryana: Man murders wife in Sonipat for second marriage, arrested The conflict between Nisha and Sahil regarding his desire for a second marriage had been ongoing. On late Wednesday night, Sahil allegedly slit Nisha's throat with a knife, killing her. Subsequent questioning of the husband by the police unveiled the horrifying truth.

In a shocking incident, a man in Sonipat, Haryana, allegedly murdered his wife to marry another woman. Police have apprehended the accused and revealed the details of the case. They are now preparing to present him in court and seek police remand.

The accused has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Sitawali. Following his arrest, a disturbing motive came to light during police interrogation. Sahil reportedly wanted to remarry, which led to frequent disputes with his wife, Nisha.

According to police reports, the conflict between Nisha and Sahil regarding his desire for a second marriage had been ongoing. On late Wednesday night, Sahil allegedly slit Nisha's throat with a knife, killing her. Subsequent questioning of the husband by the police unveiled the horrifying truth.

Sahil and Nisha had gotten married in February of last year. Initially, their relationship was reportedly harmonious, but tensions soon arose. Sahil allegedly often told Nisha that he would kill her to facilitate his second marriage. Two months prior to the incident, Nisha had given birth to a son. Since then, Sahil's harassment towards her reportedly intensified. Notably, Nisha's younger sister is married to Sahil's brother.

On the day of the murder, after having dinner, everyone went to their respective rooms. It was then that Sahil allegedly attacked Nisha with a knife, fatally injuring her. Nisha's mother, Sapna, stated that she was in Meerut at the time of the incident. Her younger daughter informed her about the entire episode, following which a police complaint was lodged.

The police promptly arrested the accused and are currently gathering evidence against him. This incident brings to mind the infamous Saurabh murder case in Meerut, where the accused was also named Sahil, who had killed his girlfriend's husband and stuffed his body in a drum.

The police are now proceeding with the legal formalities and will present the accused in court soon. They will seek police remand to conduct further investigation into the gruesome crime.

(Inputs from Sunny Mallik)