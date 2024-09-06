Friday, September 06, 2024
     
Haryana Elections: No pact between Congress and AAP? Sources say alliance on verge of collapse

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were in discussions to form an alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. However, the Congress party is unwilling to concede the number of seats demanded by the AAP.

Reported By : Bhasker Mishra Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Updated on: September 06, 2024 18:04 IST
Haryana assembly elections 2024
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have failed to reach a consensus on seat sharing, leading to a failure of alliance formation talks, as claimed by sources. The sources said that the AAP will contest the elections on 50 seats. and will release the first list of its candidates on Sunday.

According to the information, the alliance talks derailed after Congress denied the demands of AAP.  The AAP was demanding 10 seats to contest in Haryana, which was denied by the grand old party. Notably, it was earlier reported that Rahul Gandhi was keen to ally with the AAP after their alliance in the general elections prevented another clean sweep by the BJP in the state.

In Lok Sabha elections that were held this year, Congress contested 9 seats while the AAP contested on 1 seat. Out of 9 congress managed to win 5 seats. AAP lost the sole seat it contested. 

