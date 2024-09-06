Haryana Elections: No pact between Congress and AAP? Sources say alliance on verge of collapse

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have failed to reach a consensus on seat sharing, leading to a failure of alliance formation talks, as claimed by sources. The sources said that the AAP will contest the elections on 50 seats. and will release the first list of its candidates on Sunday.

According to the information, the alliance talks derailed after Congress denied the demands of AAP. The AAP was demanding 10 seats to contest in Haryana, which was denied by the grand old party. Notably, it was earlier reported that Rahul Gandhi was keen to ally with the AAP after their alliance in the general elections prevented another clean sweep by the BJP in the state.

In Lok Sabha elections that were held this year, Congress contested 9 seats while the AAP contested on 1 seat. Out of 9 congress managed to win 5 seats. AAP lost the sole seat it contested.