Shahid alias Advani, wanted in 30 criminal cases, killed in encounter near Gurugram

The Haryana Police has neutralised a wanted criminal involved in cow smuggling and robbery following an encounter near Sohna, said officials on Thursday. The wanted criminal was identified as Shahid alias Advani.

According to the police, the encounter took place near the Gurugram-Nuh border on the Silani Road that connects the Bhirawati village to Silani village.

Advani was travelling in an SUV, which was registered in Faridabad, with two of his accomplice when the trio was intercepted by the police after officials received credible information regarding their movement around 4 am on Thursday.

The encounter between Advani, police

The police cordoned off the SUV, but Advani and others opened fire at the cops, forcing the officials to retaliate. In the retaliatory firing, Advani was shot and he died on the spot, while his two accomplice fled from the spot.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, the police found a couple of cows inside it. The police have now seized the car and Advani's body has been sent for post-mortem to the Civil Hospital in Sohna. Meanwhile, the two cows have been sent to a cowshed.

Police said they have launched a hunt to trace the two other accomplice; though their identities have not been revealed. A forensic team has also been sent to the spot to collect forensic evidence, said officials.

Shahid alias Advani: A criminal wanted in 30 cases

According to the police, Advani was a wanted criminal, who was involved in around 30 cases in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh, including cow slaughter, robbery, dacoity, rape and firing at police personnel. He was also involved in cases related to stealing ATM machines.

He was arrested by the crime branch in 2018, but had managed to escape from police custody. The police arrested him again in 2019.

"Advani was a notorious criminal. He was accused of being involved in several cases, including cattle smuggling and the uprooting of ATM machines. Following the encounter, the police examined the crime scene. Further action in the matter is under way," the police said on Thursday.

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