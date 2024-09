Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a significant political development in Haryana, former Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) leaders Devender Singh Babli and Sunil Sangwan have officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The induction took place in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, marking a notable shift in the state's political dynamics.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)