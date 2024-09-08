AAP, Congress nearing alliance for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/ PTI AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Positive developments seem to be on the horizon for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress as the two parties are reportedly close to forming an alliance for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. After much speculation over their potential collaboration, both parties have now moved towards finalizing a seat-sharing agreement, which has seen mixed outcomes in previous elections they contested together.

According to sources, the Congress and AAP have agreed on seat-sharing arrangements, with AAP set to contest five seats out of the 90-member Haryana Assembly. Party sources revealed on Sunday that an alliance between the two could be finalized as early as tomorrow.

"Talks between Congress' Deepak Babaria and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been progressing positively. There's a high probability that the alliance might be confirmed by tomorrow. AAP has agreed to contest five seats in the state," said an AAP source.

Significantly, the statement by the party source comes after AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated earlier in the day that the negotiations between the two parties were on a "positive track."

While Chadha acknowledged that the parties had yet to reach a full consensus, he expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions, saying they were hopeful of a favorable outcome. However, he emphasized that AAP would only proceed with the alliance if it is a "win-win situation."

"The talks are happening in a positive atmosphere. Both parties are working towards contesting the elections together, prioritizing unity and the demands of the people of Haryana, while setting aside individual party and candidate aspirations," Chadha explained.

He added, "Ball-by-ball commentary cannot be provided on the seat-sharing arrangement, but both parties are hopeful of forming an alliance."

It is important to note that the Congress and AAP, partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), previously entered a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat but contested independently in Punjab during the Lok Sabha elections.



(With inputs from agencies)



