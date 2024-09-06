Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress releases first list for Haryana polls, Vinesh Phogat to contest from Julana, Hooda from Garhi Sampla.

The Congress party on Friday announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, set for October 5. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently joined the party alongside Bajrang Punia, will contest from Julana. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is fielded from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

Key figures in the race

Other notable candidates include Surender Panwar from Sonipat, Jagbir Singh Malik from Gohana, and Bharat Bhushan Batra from Rohtak. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan will contest from Hodal, and Mewa Singh will challenge BJP leader Nayab Saini in Ladwa.

Candidate overview

Kuldeep Vata has been fielded from Badli, Geeta Bhukkal from Jhajjar (SC), Chiranjeev Rao from Rewari, Aftab Ahmed from Nuh, and Neeraj Sharma from Faridabad NIT.

Election schedule

The Haryana elections are set for October 5, with results expected on October 8. Nominations close on September 12, and candidates can withdraw by September 16.

BJP's preparations

The BJP has announced 67 candidates, including 21 sitting legislators and 20 new faces while dropping eight sitting MLAs to counter anti-incumbency after 10 years in power. The party is preparing for a tough battle against the Opposition.

Also read | Haryana: Bajrang Punia appointed working chairman of All India Kisan Congress