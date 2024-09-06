Haryana: Bajrang Punia appointed working chairman of All India Kisan Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat join Congress

Hours after ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, along with Vinesh Phogat, joined the Congress, the party announced late Friday that Punia has been appointed as the Working Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, effective immediately.

In a statement released, the All India Congress Committee elaborated over the Punia's appointment, confirming that it will be applied with immediate effect. The statement said, "The Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal to appoint Bajrang Punia as the Working Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress with immediate effect."





Vinesh Phogat to contest from Julana Assembly Constituency

Additionally, apart from announcing the appointment of Punia, the Congress party, in a separate statement late Friday night, also announced the candidature of Vinesh Phogat from Julana Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Further, along with her, the party also announced candidates lists for other 29 seats, including naming former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as its candidate from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, a stronghold of the Congress.





Punia, Phogat hail Congress

Earlier, discussing their decision to join Congress, Punia had then told the media that, "What the BJP IT Cell is saying today is that we just wanted to do politics... We had written to all women BJP MPs to support us, but they did not come. We are paying to raise the voices of women, but now we know that the BJP supports atrocities against women, while all other parties stand with us. We will work hard to strengthen the Congress party and the nation... The day Vinesh qualified for the finals, the country was happy, but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT cell was celebrating."

Significantly, Vinesh Phogat, in her statement, also expressed gratitude to the Congress party. She said, "I thank the Congress party... They say that in tough times, you realize who your true supporters are. When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except the BJP were with us. I feel proud to join a party that stands with women and is ready to fight from sadak to sansad."

She added, "The fight is ongoing; it hasn't ended yet. It's in court. We will win that fight as well... With the new platform we have today, we will work for the service of the nation. Just as we played our game with heart, we will give our best to work for our people. I want to tell my sisters that I am with them. If no one else is there for you, I will be, and the Congress party will be. I have felt this, and I can assure you that we will be there for sure."