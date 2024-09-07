Bachan Singh Arya, former Haryana minister, resigns from BJP ahead of assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Haryana Minister Bachan Singh Arya

BJP leader and former Haryana Minister Bachan Singh Arya on Saturday resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Arya belongs to Jind's Safidon and was unhappy with the party for giving an assembly election ticket to JJP's rebel MLA Ramkumar Gautam. The BJP has given the ticket to Gautam from the Safon constituency.

He wrote a resignation letter to the party, relinquishing the primary membership as well as his post in the state working committee. Two days ago, he hinted towards his decision through a social media post.

Growing discontent in BJP

Arya's resignation is the latest in the string of leaders who resigned from the party after being disappointed in ticket distribution. Earlier on September 5, Haryana Cabinet Minister Chaudhary Ranjit Singh Chautala resigned from the office. Ranjit Singh Chautala was upset with the BJP for not giving him a ticket from Rania Assembly. BJP has fielded Shishpal Kamboj from Rania seat. BJP Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigned from the primary membership of the party. He was also denied a ticket for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. Napa, in a letter to state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, shortly after the BJP put out the first list of 67 candidates for the polls, said he was quitting the party and resigning from its primary membership.

Karan Dev Kamboj denies handshake with CM Saini

Notably, BJP high command has dropped nine sitting MLAs from its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana elections. This has led to growing internal discontent within the BJP. Karan Dev Kamboj, Haryana BJP OBC Morcha President, was seen declining a handshake with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who reached his residence for a meeting. Kamboj is reportedly miffed with the party over the denial of the ticket in the upcoming polls.

Karan Dev Kamboj is upset due to being denied a ticket for the Indri Assembly constituency. On Thursday, Kamboj, who is the President of BJP's OBC Morcha and a former minister, resigned from all party positions, accusing the party of ignoring him. He expressed his disappointment and mentioned that he would make his next move based on the advice of his supporters.

(With agencies' inputs)