People shower flower petals as PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar | Video

PM Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state, held a roadshow in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Tuesday. People were seen showering flower petals as PM Modi conducted the roadshow in Gandhinagar. Union Minister CR Patil and CM Bhupendra Patel also present. Ahead of his roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday, the preparations for the event were in full swing.





On the second day of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Gandhinagar.

Various traditional and cultural programs will be held to welcome PM Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Gandhinagar.

Solanki Vidhi, a garba artist, expressed her happiness over the success of Operation Sindoor and stated that she will welcome PM Modi by performing the Gujarati folk dance garba.

"I am very happy as Operation Sindoor was launched, and I welcome PM Modi. We are welcoming PM Modi by performing the Gujarati folk dance garba", she said.

According to a local, who had come to attend the roadshow, said that no one else can do what PM Modi has done in the past few years. She hailed Operation Sindoor and said that through it, India had shown its power to the world.

"No one else can do what Modi ji has done for the country in the last few years. By Operation Sindoor, we have shown India's strength to the world. We have all come here to welcome and congratulate PM Modi...", she told ANI.

While posters praising PM Modi for Operation Sindoor were around the roadshow site, garba artists had prepared a folk song for him ahead of his welcome in Gandhinagar.

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi visited the border district of Kachchh for the first time. From Bhuj, PM Modi dedicated 18 development projects worth Rs 2,326 crore and laid the foundation stones for 15 more projects valued at Rs 51,088 crore, delivering development works worth over Rs 53,400 crore to the state.

Addressing a large gathering at the ground opposite Time Square in Bhuj, amidst resounding chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Indian tricolour must never be allowed to bow under any circumstances. Warmly greeting the people of Kachchh in their native dialect, he said, "Ki Aayo Kutchhi," and inquired about their well-being.