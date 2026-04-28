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Jamnagar Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE: BJP wins 1 seat unopposed

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

The Gujarat Municipal Corporation polls were conducted this year under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, with the State Election Commission putting in place a three-tier security arrangement across the state.

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE.
Jamnagar Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE. Image Source : AI-Generated Image
Jamnagar:

Counting of votes for 64 Municipal Corporation seats across 16 wards in Jamnagar is underway. Elections were held on April 26, 2026, for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for later next year.

Out of 15 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagarpalikas), six are long-standing corporations, and nine are newly upgraded ones. 

The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. 

The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025. 

These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).

Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation poll results

 

Live updates :Jamnagar Municipal Corporation poll results LIVE

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  • 9:06 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    58.14% voter turnout in Jamnagar

    Jamnagar Municipal Corporation witnessed 58.14 per cent voter turnout on voting day, i.e. on April 26, 2026. As many as 9,200 seats across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats went to the polls on Sunday.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting of votes underway for 63 seats

    After a candidate was elected unopposed, counting of votes is underway for the remaining 63 seats out of 64 seats in 16 wards of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP wins 1 seats unopposed

    As the counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections in Gujarat, including the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, in underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 1 seat unopposed.

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    9 newly created municipal corporations

    Nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, and Surendranagar, voted for the first time.

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jamnagar Municipal Corporation: Counting begins

    The counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections in Gujarat, including the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, has begun.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP won 50 seats in Jamnagar in 2021

    The BJP bagged 50 of 64 seats, followed by the Congress with 11 and the BSP with three in the Jamnagar Municipal Elections 2021. The BJP will try to retain as many seats as possible.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting of votes in Jamnagar to begin at 8 am

    Vote counting for the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, along with other municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats, and taluka panchayats, is scheduled to commence at 8 am. These local body elections were held on April 26.

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