Gujarat floods: 22 dead in 48 hours as torrential rains wreak havoc across state, NDRF conducting rescue ops Gujarat floods update: Heavy rains lashed several districts of Gujarat, majorly the Saurashtra region, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents to 22 after four bodies were recovered in Botad after a car was swept away by a swollen river.

Gandhinagar:

At least four people died on Wednesday while three remain missing after an Eco car carrying nine passengers was swept away by a river in Gujarat's Botad district, according to an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Two passengers were rescued, while an intensive search operation is still underway.

This comes after 18 people were killed in different rain-related incidents in several districts of the state on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall across Saurashtra and nearby regions has led to widespread flooding, with alarming visuals showing residents being swept away by strong currents. In response, authorities have launched urgent evacuation efforts, focusing on saving lives, safeguarding property, and ensuring the continuity of essential supplies. As a precaution, schools in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district have been closed to protect students and staff.

NDRF deployed for rescue, relief ops

NDRF's 6th battalion in Vadodara said 12 teams have been deployed across various districts including Junagadh, Dwarka, Porbandar, Amreli, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Valsad, Gandhinagar, Surat & Patan for relief & rescue operations.

Inspector Vinay Kumar Bhati, Team Commander of the NDRF’s 6th Battalion, said the car incident occurred in the early hours and involved a vehicle likely functioning as a shared tempo. Speaking to ANI, he detailed the rescue efforts and the challenges his team faced in reaching the site.

"Our team was stationed in Rajkot. We received information in the morning that people in Botad needed to be rescued. However, all roads were blocked due to severe waterlogging," Bhati said.

He explained that alternative village routes were also inaccessible. "We attempted several narrow village routes, but they too were blocked. With assistance from the district administration, we managed to enter Botad through an internal route by around 7:30 pm. We conducted rescue operations from 7:30 to 11:30 pm," he said, adding that their vehicles sustained damage during the operation and the team returned to base by 3:30 am.

Bhati confirmed that four bodies had been recovered and two people were rescued, while search efforts continue for the three missing passengers. The NDRF is being assisted by local authorities in the ongoing operation.

Weather fury in Gujarat

The tragedy unfolded amid widespread weather-related disruption across Gujarat. On Tuesday alone, eighteen people lost their lives in various rain-linked incidents across the state. NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed throughout all districts.

State Emergency Commissioner Alok Pandey said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had held a high-level review meeting in light of the heavy rains over the past two days. He spoke with district magistrates of 25 affected districts, directing them to prioritise the protection of life and property.

In Botad, the gates of the Khambhada Dam were opened on Tuesday after rising water levels from persistent rainfall, worsening the waterlogging situation. Major roads such as Gadgda Road near the Botad Circle were closed, and widespread flooding was reported in both urban and rural parts of Gadhada.

The crisis in Botad is part of a larger weather emergency across Gujarat, with Amreli district also among the severely affected areas. Rescue operations are ongoing, and residents, along with livestock, are being relocated to safer locations.

With inputs from ANI