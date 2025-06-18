13 IAS officers reshuffled in Gujarat: Key changes in urban development, rural affairs, and district posts In a major bureaucratic overhaul, the Gujarat government has transferred 13 senior IAS officers across departments and districts. Ashwini Kumar, earlier in charge of urban development, has been moved to sports and youth affairs, while M Thennarasan has replaced him.

Ahmedabad :

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Tuesday transferred 13 senior IAS officers across key departments. Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department. M Thennarasan, who previously held that post, will now take over as Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

Consumer affairs, ports departments see changes

According to the official notification issued by the General Administration Department, Ashwini Kumar will continue to hold additional charge of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs. Ramesh Chand Meena, who was Principal Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred as Principal Secretary of Ports and Transport. Ashwini Kumar has been relieved of the additional charge of that post.

GSPL MD shifted, collectors of two districts changed

Milind Torawane, Managing Director of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), has been appointed Principal Secretary of Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development, relieving Manisha Chandra of the additional charge. Torawane will continue to hold additional charge of GSPC MD. Aarti Kanwar, Secretary of Economic Affairs in the Finance Department, has been given additional charge as Secretary of Expenditure.

District collectors and DDOs reshuffled

Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi has been appointed Managing Director of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL). Ashish Kumar, Collector of Panchmahal, has been appointed Director of Tribal Development, relieving Supreet Singh Gulati of the additional charge.

In other changes:

Dang DDO Suthar Raj Rameshchandra has been posted as Narmada DDO. Narmada DDO Ankit Pannu has been transferred as Jamnagar DDO. Anand Ashok Patil, Project Administrator for Tribal Sub-Plan, has been appointed Dang DDO.

Commissioner, energy company posts see new assignments

Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent of Stamps, Jenu Devan, has been given additional charge as MD of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL). Tejas Parmar, current MD of MGVCL, has been appointed Municipal Commissioner of Junagadh in place of Om Prakash.