Ahmedabad plane crash lone survivor carries brother’s remains, video captures emotional journey Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, was seen carrying the mortal remains of his brother Ajay during his funeral in Diu. A video showed Ramesh, who had been hospitalised with burns, participating in the cremation after being discharged.

Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, the only survivor of the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, was seen carrying the mortal remains of his brother, Ajay Ramesh, who was travelling on the same flight. A moving video from Wednesday showed Ramesh, still recovering from burn injuries, shouldering his brother’s bier as family and mourners gathered in Diu for the final rites.

Ramesh walked away from crash, now in recovery

Ramesh had earlier appeared in a video emerging from the flaming wreckage after the plane slammed into the BJ Medical College hostel. He was admitted with serious injuries and burns but was recently discharged from Civil Hospital after his condition stabilised.

Funerals held across states

The bodies of seven other victims from the crash were also brought to Diu for cremation. On Tuesday, last rites were performed for Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, and crew member Maithili Patil in their respective hometowns: Mumbai, Raigad, and Goregaon.

Death toll climbs as DNA matches confirm identities

Officials said on Wednesday that 190 crash victims have been identified so far through DNA testing, with 159 bodies already handed over to families. The Air India AI-171 flight to London, carrying 242 people, crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all but one on board and at least 32 people on the ground. Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose funeral was held with full state honours on Monday.

