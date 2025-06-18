Uttarakhand: Two pilgrims dead, 3 injured after boulders roll down Kedarnath trek route Police and SDRF personnel as well as locals had a tough time pulling out the dead as well as the injured out of the gorge with the help of ropes.

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) :

At least two pilgrims were killed and three others were injured after boulders rolled down from the top of a hill near Junglechatti ghat on the Kedarnath Yatra trekking route in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, said police. The landslide occurred at 11.20 am with boulders rolling down the hillside, hitting pilgrims, palanquin, and porter operators while several people were trekking along the route.

According to Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde, upon receiving information about the incident, police and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) personnel promptly reached the scene and rescued the affected individuals.

Woman among three injured in landslide

The SP said that two persons died on the spot while three others, including a woman, were injured. The woman sustained minor injuries while the seriously injured men were referred to a health centre in Gaurikund.

"Today morning at 11:20 am, some travellers and dandi/kandi bearers got trapped due to the sudden falling of debris and stones from the upper hill near Jangalchatti. Local police and DDRF teams immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured," said Rudraprayag Police.

The identities of the deceased devotees have not yet been confirmed. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment in Gaurikund. Police have requested all travelers to exercise special caution while traversing mountain routes and to strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration.

Helicopter crashed near Kedarnath shrine

Earlier on Sunday, a chopper crashed near Kedarnath, killing all seven on board, including a two-year-old and the pilot. The helicopter had taken off from Kedarnath en route to Guptkashi around 5:30 am when it crashed shortly after takeoff. Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather. As per the news agency PTI sources, the chopper belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire.

A landslide also took place on Sunday, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others. Following the landslide, the Yatra was temporarily suspended.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on Akshaya Tritiya. The Kedarnath temple, a revered Lord Shiva shrine, opened on May 2, followed by Badrinath on May 4. These high-altitude temples attract lakhs of pilgrims each year and remain open for about six months, typically closing by October or November due to harsh winter conditions.

